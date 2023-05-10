It is difficult to make precise predictions about the release of updates for Minecraftbut it seems that theupdate 1.20: Trails and Tales can be almost ready for releaseto look at the progression made by the update also in the Java Edition version.

Whereas, after several snapshots, the version for that edition was recently released pre-release 1 of the 1.20 update, one would think that the launch of the full version of the update is near. The patch notes are visible on the official Minecraft site, although they don’t carry much of the expected content.

In fact, according to various forecasts, Minecraft 1.20: Trails and Tales should have arrived by June 2023, so it would be a few weeks from now. Inside we find numerous new featuresas befits a major update, even if it is not easy to find a single theme that characterizes it completely.

The most interesting introduction is certainly theArcheologywhich will allow players to find new items such as mystery blocks that need to be cleared using special archaeologist brushes to reveal parts of archaeological artifacts that can be combined with each other, as previously reported.

In addition to this there will be various innovations regarding armor and customizations, bamboo woods and derived materials, rafts to be built, shields with emblems, insignia and many other expected innovations, which will become clearer with the official announcement.