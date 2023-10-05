Minecraft update 2.74 has been published. It’s about the patch version 1.20.32 Bedrock. Mojang has revealed the new features included in this update:
- Fixed “§” text modifiers overwriting text next to a line break on iOS.
- Fixed an issue that caused the keyboard to become unresponsive when placing multiple Signs in succession.
- Buttons and some other unfilled blocks again prevent Spiders and other mobs from spawning on them and adjacent blocks.
- Fixed purchased content not being transferred to a Microsoft account when signing in for the first time.
Known Minecraft issues still unfixed
Mojang further explains that “A crash may occur when a player dies while playing splitscreen multiplayer on PlayStation with the Instant Respawn game rule enabled. This issue will be resolved in a future update.”
We will therefore have to wait for further patches to resolve this already known problem. We also remind you of the date and time of the event that will reveal update 1.21 and a vote for a mob.
#Minecraft #1.20.32 #Bedrock #update #resolves #problems