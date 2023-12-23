Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/23/2023 – 17:31

The general coordinator of the Civil Defense of Maceió (AL), Abelardo Nobre, announced that the speed at which the soil of mine 18 of the Braskem petrochemical company had been sinking had decreased “significantly” in recent days. According to Nobre, the finding, made by municipal Civil Defense analysis teams, suggests that the soil in the mine region may be stabilizing.

“That scenario of concern that we had before no longer exists. The subsidence has reduced significantly, which leads us to understand that the soil can settle and stabilize”, stated Abelardo, in a statement released by the city hall of the capital of Alagoas.

Part of mine 18 broke on the afternoon of the 10th, at a point under the waters of Lagoa Mundaú. The moment the ground gave way was recorded by security cameras that captured the whirlpool that formed when water invaded the underground cave resulting from decades of rock salt exploration.

Equipment (DGPS, Differential Global Positioning System) that Civil Defense and Braskem technicians used to monitor ground movements around mine 18 and unoccupied areas was lost in the rupture. Although the replacement device was installed near the mine the following day (11), it took days for it to begin providing consistent data on the situation on the ground.

According to the municipal Civil Defense, after ten days of monitoring using the new equipment installed near Braskem's mine 18, it is possible to state that soil movement had a significant reduction, sinking a few millimeters per hour.

Between this Friday afternoon (22) and this Saturday afternoon (23), for example, the vertical displacement totaled 2.5 centimeters, or around 1 mm/hour. By way of comparison, on November 29, the speed at which the ground sank reached 5 centimeters per hour.

Despite the optimism, Civil Defense and city hall warn: the population should avoid traveling through the unoccupied area and sailing in part of Lagoa Mundaú.