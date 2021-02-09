The mine hunter ‘Tajo’ (M-36) left its base port of Cartagena this Tuesday, February 9, bound for the port of Istanbul (Turkey) to join the Permanent Group of Mine Action Measures number 2 (SNMCMG-2, for its acronym in English). This group is made up of ships belonging to NATO countries and, in this period, it is under Turkish command. The ship is scheduled to return to Cartagena in early May, according to Navy sources in a statement.

The Commander of the Anti-Mine Action Force, Captain Miguel Cuartero Lorenzo, accompanied by members of his General Staff, the Commander of the 1st Minehunter Squadron and the Commanders of the rest of the mine-hunters stationed in port, sent the ship. Before leaving, a rigorous prevention protocol for all personnel to be deployed and reserves. Prevention and protection measures will be an essential element during this deployment which, despite the restrictions due to the pandemic, is being faced with enthusiasm by the provision of the ‘Tagus’.

About the ‘Tajo’ minehunter



The Minehunter ‘Tajo’ belongs to the ‘First Squad of Cazaminas’ of the Spanish Navy and can carry out different missions; In times of peace, it will guarantee the absence of mines on the routes from sea to port, in all kinds of scenarios and act as a guide for merchant ships to port.

On the other hand, in times of war, it carries out mine-clearing operations, as well as guides ships that are potentially vulnerable to receiving mines, through safe channels to port. It was built in the EN Bazán (predecessor of Navantia) in Cartagena. It was launched on June 10, 2004 and was handed over to the Navy on January 10, 2005.

The ship has participated in different types of mission, under the flags of Euromarfor or NATO, in SNMCMG-2, deploying to the Persian Gulf, being the the only Spanish mine hunter to cross the Suez Canal to date. It also participated in different exercises, maneuvers and operations to guarantee the absence of mines on routes for all types of ships internationally. Some of these are ‘Italian Minex’, ‘Olives Noires’, ‘Ariadne’ and NATO operations like ‘Innas Bahr’. The ‘Tajo’ was successfully integrated four times in the Permanent Group SNMCMG-2.

About the permanent Naval Grouping



SNMCMG-2 provides NATO with a permanent Mine Counter Measures (MCM) operational capability. Its main mission is to contribute to keeping the main ports of the Alliance open to traffic, its naval bases and maritime routes, as well as to enable amphibious operations for the projection of naval power on land, through the detection, location, identification and neutralization of mines. It is planned that Spain assumes command of this permanent group in the second half of this year.

During the period in which the ship will be integrated into this structure, under operational control of the Operations Command (MOPS), it will have the mission of guaranteeing freedom of action and maritime navigation, by hunting for mines or explosive devices and surveillance of seabed from the entrances of some ports of countries bordering the Mediterranean. Likewise, it will be ready to react and act in the event of a crisis in those scenarios that require it.

During deployment, the ‘Tagus’ will participate in support associated with NATO’s Operation ‘Sea Guardian’, of contribution to the knowledge of the Mediterranean maritime environment and protection against potential threats to maritime traffic. The ship is scheduled to participate in the multinational exercises ‘Poseidon’ in the Black Sea, ‘Ariadne’ in Greece and ‘Italian Minexen’ Italy. Upon his return to Spain, he will participate in the multinational exercise of the Navy ‘Spanish Minex’, in the waters of the Balearic archipelago.