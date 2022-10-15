The minister of health of the government of Ankara, Fahretin Koca, confirmed the deaths of 28 people in the explosion that occurred yesterday in a coal mine in the northern Turkish province of Bartin.

“The death toll from the Bartin blast has risen to 28. Everything is being done to treat 11 patients, 6 in Istanbul and 5 in Bartin,” he said on Twitter, updating the disaster toll.

The governor of Bartin, Nurtac Arslan, confirmed the presence of 44 miners trapped at a depth of 300 meters and another 5 at 350 meters. After the incident, the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, ordered the departure for Amasra of the ministers of the Interior, Energy and Natural Resources and Labor and Social Security, Suleiman Soilu, Fatih Donmez and Vedat Bilgin.