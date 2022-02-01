Concordia, Sinaloa.- Marcos Antonio “N”, 21 years old the name of the young man who lost his life inside the mine San Carlos, located in the community of El Coco, town nestled in the mountains of Concord, adjacent to the community of The Guayanera. The events were recorded at 6:00 p.m. yesterday, Monday.

The first inquiries carried out by elements of the prosecutor’s office and the municipal police of Concord They point out that the young man was working on the drilling of the mine when the disaster occurred.

Several cubic meters of earth came off one of the walls when the young man, who lives in this same community, was a few meters away. Unfortunately he lost his life under the rubble.

Elements of the municipal police cordoned off the site where this unfortunate event took place. The town of El Coco is located in the Sierra de Concordense and its access has a dirt road that connects to the San Carlos mine, one of the only sources of employment on the site.