Venezuelan authorities confirmed this Wednesday the collapse that occurred at nightfall on Tuesday in the 'Bulla Loca' mine in the state of Bolívar (south, bordering Brazil), which left several fatalities and an undetermined number of injured, some of them still buried.

The Secretary of Citizen Security of the state of Bolívar, Édgar Colina – who is on his way to the area – told Efe that he can confirm, for now, two dead and two injured who are being transferred to a health center in the region, while Yorgi Arciniega, mayor of the town of Angostura, where the mine is located, speaks of at least 30 deaths and more than 100 buried.

Colina clarified that he hopes to arrive at the site to specify the number of fatalities due to the collapse and provide more precise statements.

For its part, the Operational Zone for Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (Zoedan) of Bolívar, in a report released this Wednesday, indicated that It is an open-pit “artisanal mine”, in which “some miners are injured and boarded up.”

According to the entity, the relief and rescue work was being carried out by the miners themselves.

Last May, At least twelve people died of asphyxiation inside a mine located in Bolívar, which was affected by the intense rains recorded in recent days, regional authorities reported then.

Agencies of the Government of Bolívar published, through social networks, statements by Colina, who confirmed the event, which took place in a mine called Talavera, located in the municipality of El Callao.

EFE