Of: Jennifer Lanzinger

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was deeply concerned at the scene of the accident. © ZBIGNIEW MEISNNER/dpa

Two explosions occur in a mine in Poland. Several people die, more men are saved. The search for missing persons is still ongoing. News ticker.

Mine disaster in Poland: Dead and several missing after explosions in mine. The cause of the accident in the Pavlovka mine is still unclear.

Death toll rises: At least five people have died in a hard coal mine in Pawlowice Slawskie in southern Poland, including a rescue worker.

Rescue operation canceled after second explosion: The radio contact to the rescuers breaks off in the meantime.

Search for seven miners continues: The rescue workers continue to try to rescue the people missing underground.

This News ticker to the Mine disaster in Poland is updated regularly.

Update from April 20, 4:33 p.m.: There was a fifth fatality in the mine accident in southern Poland. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said during a visit to the scene of the accident that a rescue worker was among the fatalities. “The words get stuck in your throat because we now know that five people are dead and seven are still stuck in the mine tunnels,” Morawiecki told journalists at the scene of the accident. There are also “more than 20 injured in the hospital with severe burns”. The Polish Prime Minister expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

Update from April 20, 3:05 p.m.: The local authorities and the mine operator JSW have again commented on the number of people affected after the mine accident in southern Poland. At least four people died and 20 others were injured. Seven people are currently being searched for in the lignite mine in Pawlowice Slawskie after two explosions there. The company had previously spoken of at least three fatalities and 21 injuries.

The death toll is increasing: at least four people die in a mine accident in Poland

Update from April 20th 11:58 am: Four buried miners died in a mine accident in Poland. Poland’s Minister for State Holdings, Jacek Sasin, announced on Twitter that seven other people were being sought. According to the Polish news agency PAP, three miners died underground and the fourth succumbed to head injuries caused by a methane explosion after being taken to hospital.

Thirteen rescue teams are currently searching for the missing. The local fire brigade said rescue helicopters were also in action. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wanted to visit the scene of the accident on Wednesday.

Mine disaster in Poland: Rescue operation canceled after second explosion – eight miners still missing

Update from April 20, 11:14 am: After the mine accident in Poland, the death toll increases to three. This was confirmed by the mine operator JSW on Wednesday. Eight other people were still missing after the accident in the lignite mine in Pawlowice Slawskie in southern Poland. The company had initially spoken of two fatalities and eight missing.

“We have no contact with eight people who worked there,” JSW boss Tomasz Cudny told the Polish news agency PAP. As a result of two explosions in the Pavlovka mine, 21 people were also hospitalized. According to the mine operator, the first explosion in the mine occurred after midnight at a depth of 1000 meters. At that time, 42 miners were in the affected area. Many of them suffered burns, JSW said.

A second explosion occurred when rescue workers were taking care of the injured underground. The rescue and recovery operation was suspended on Wednesday morning due to risky conditions underground.

Mine accident in Poland: dead and several missing after explosion in mine

First report from April 20th: Warsaw – A tragic accident has now occurred in a coal mine in Poland*, several people were injured and missing in the mine in Pniowek, Silesia, south of Katowice. Two people did not survive the explosion underground, and numerous other people are still missing.

As the dpa reported on Wednesday, citing the operator of the pit, eight people are currently being searched for. A methane gas explosion occurred in the mine in Pniowek, Silesia, south of Kattowitz, shortly after one in the morning. A total of 15 miners were injured in the explosion, which occurred a thousand meters underground. Twelve of them were saved and taken to a hospital.

Mine accident in Poland: Rescue team finds two dead miners

According to the information, another explosion probably occurred while two rescue teams were looking for the three missing miners. The crisis team then lost contact with seven rescuers. There was also still no contact with the three missing miners. On Wednesday morning, another rescue team was able to get to two of them – a doctor found the victims dead.

Five rescue teams are currently searching for the missing. The local fire brigade said rescue helicopters were also in action. (dpa) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA