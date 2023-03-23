Build a Rocket Boy, the studio formed by the former producer of GTA, as well as former president of Rockstar North, has presented Minds Eyea triple-A action-adventure What will be included within Everywhere. In the player below you can view the teaser trailer that accompanied the announcement.

Build a Rocket Boy described MindsEye as a narrative-driven triple-A action adventure “set in a world of futuristic corporations, conspiracy theories, and sinister new technology.”

It will not be released as a standalone game, but rather will be available exclusively within Everywhere, which we recall will be available in 2023 on unspecified platforms. Despite this, Build a Rocket Boy points out that they are “two distinct AAA products”. It is not clear at the moment if MindsEye will be available from the launch of EveryWhere or if it will be released at a later date.

Updating.