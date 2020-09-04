We are aware that the word coronavirus is more or less modern and that, instead, maravedí it is an archaic voice in our language. But, in general, the speakers of a specific time and place do not have the ability to detect how recent or how old are the words that we have acquired by inheritance when we start using the language. Many of the words that are frequent in our common lexicon, that seem “traditional” or “lifelong” to us, are actually practically three days old.

Romance languages, that is, the daughters of Latin, are considered to have been born in the 10th century. Therefore, if something begins to be used in the 19th century, we understand that this word is relatively new, although our memory lives, that of our grandparents and great-grandparents, have it as a well-established word in our lexical background. We are going to dive into the most recent history of Spanish in search of examples of words that in the middle of the 19th century were not used or felt recent and very new.

The first is precisely that adjective that we have just used: new. The word began to be used in American Spanish in the mid-19th century. It is formed from the union of the noun novelty and the ending –bear, but it has the grace of losing a syllable as it grows: we do not say “novel” but novel, so we have sent the syllable to the chest of what is left over when building words. The adjective new It entered the dictionary of the RAE in 1927, initially marked typical of Chile and the Río de la Plata. The intelligentsia embraced this voice that ended up spreading also in the Spanish of Spain. The result is that you no longer have any new say something is.

A similar case is that of another adjective, successful; has the same ending as new and it also spread from American Spanish to European Spanish, although even more recently. It was used in American texts since the second half of the 20th century and, therefore, it entered the dictionary of the Royal Academy as Americanism at a very close date: 1989. Today we do not feel this adjective as an American voice or as a novelty, which shows the capacity for mutual influence that exists between the Spanish of one continent and another: the shared readings, the prestige of American essayism and the diffusion of the media have greatly helped this double direction of exchange.

If today we are particularly sensitive towards (or against) the Anglicisms, our ancestors of the XIX were still very influenced by the French. That explains some additions to our recent vocabulary from the neighboring language, in the so-called Gallicisms. Let’s look at a curious case: the brown color has existed since ancient times but before it was called Brown. Our ancestors from the middle of the XIX century began to speak of brown clothes, bringing such a word from French. Emilia Pardo Bazán, for example, in A honeymoon (1881) speaks of a “semi-male suit, made of brown cloth” and in the late 1927 the word entered the DRAE. As we explained here, color names are a constant catalog of lexical changes. Today we continue to use the old adjective to name brown hair.

In other cases, the recent is not the word but the construction in which it is inserted. The word fury derives from latin fury and it is ongoing since the fifteenth century to name a form of alienation, but in Spanish things they are all the rage since very recent date. Construction rage with the meaning of “awakening enthusiasm” was brought from the French (faire fureur) Mid-nineteenth century. Mariano José de Larra (1835) spoke of a certain fashion that “began to be all the rage” in Paris and used for her this construction that also became fashionable, condemned as Galician but ended up being common in our language in the 20th century.

Other novelties have to do with innovations in concepts or devices that today seem general to us but that our ancestors of the 19th century saw as singularities. Let’s give two examples in this regard. One comes from the lexicon of philosophy: mentality. This word began to spread in the late nineteenth century and did not become general in Spanish in Spain until the early twentieth century. Another example, this less abstract, is that of the word gasoline. Word drift gas and it was brought from english gasoline. The voice gasoline it was a rarity in the late 19th century; in fact, the dictionaries of that time referred to gasolene and gasoline It will not have its own definition in the dictionary until 1925.

As we can see, the lexicon is the part of the language that is most subject to change to reflect the reality of the history that affects the speakers, their tastes or their desire for news. In these days of coronavirus, we have been able to see how confinement revitalized old words that barely circulated in everyday language, such as pandemic; we have also seen new ones being introduced into our conversations, such as de-escalate and we have even made ourselves use a new anglicism, PCR (acronym for polymerase chain reaction that is, “polymerase chain reaction”). In these cases, the speakers are aware, as soon as we have a little linguistic sensitivity, that we are facing lexical novelties, by way of revitalization or introduction. But there they are, crouched between medieval words, other voices that were new acquisitions in the closet of words of our ancestors of the XIX century. It is the paradox that, even with constant changes in our vocabulary, deep down we do not do anything new with words under the sun.

