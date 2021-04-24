Mindhunter is one of Netflix’s most critically acclaimed original series. Not for nothing, its cancellation created a stir among fans, and director David Fincher had to explain that the show did not have enough viewers to justify an investment in its production.

To the delight of the program’s followers, the Small Screen portal, a source close to Netflix, assured that the streaming platform and Fincher are in talks to launch the third installment. However, the order may end up as a continuation made into a film or limited series.

Fincher signed an exclusive contract with Netflix for a period of four years. Mank, the film that dominates the nominations for the Oscar 2021 Awards, was the first of the association’s projects and has managed to strengthen the company’s confidence in the filmmaker.

Mindhunter season 3 could come true. Photo: Netflix

When the deal was released, fans wasted no time asking for Mindhunter’s third season via social media. Given this, the director also shared some hopeful words about said production:

“At some point I would love to visit him again.” And he anticipated what the continuation would be about: “The hope was to reach the late 90s, early 2000s, hopefully to reach the people who knock on the door of Dennis Rader’s house.”

Mindhunter – official synopsis

In 1977, frustrated FBI negotiator Holden Ford forms an unexpected alliance with veteran agent Bill Tench and begins to study a new type of murder. Holden interviews the sinister and eloquent killer Ed Kemper, but his investigation provokes a negative reaction from the FBI.