We live in a society full of stimuli where everything goes too fast. People go from one place to another with the autopilot on at a thousand revolutions with hardly any time to think or feel. Connected through their mobile phones, interweaving tasks with little contact with the present. A frenetic pace where the mind jumps from one side to the other and the level of demand is always very high. A way of life that children have inherited from adults and that causes them stress and a high degree of restlessness.

From a very young age, they live at a speed that, on many occasions, they cannot sustain. Without the possibility of paying full attention to the present moment because they are required to always be in fifth gear. They rush to get to school on time, to finish eating, to attend extracurricular activities or to complete their daily tasks. A constant acceleration that deprives them of living day to day with serenity.

The practice of mindfulness It can help adults and children alike to live in a much more serene and happy way. A tool that has been used for more than 2,500 years by Buddhism that contributes to increasing personal well-being and helps to get in touch with one’s own emotions from the present with awareness and calm. It is an excellent strategy that helps to build a healthy and robust self-esteem, increase self-confidence and deal with problems with a lower level of stress. Its practice aims to improve the quality of life, contributing to harmonious emotional and cognitive development. A method that will allow the child to achieve full attention, focusing on what happens in the here and now, without thinking about what was or will be. Improving their quality of sleep, their attention, their academic performance and ability to listen to others.

A child practicing mindfulness You will have greater self-control over your behaviour, a greater ability to concentrate on your tasks, better memory and creativity, and tolerance to frustration. You will live at lower levels of anxiety and will be able to perceive, understand, manage and use your emotions in a more serene and objective way. You will direct your thoughts in a more positive way, managing to make good decisions and work hard. You will be more empathetic, grateful and resilient in the face of the difficulties that arise in your day-to-day life.

This technique will also help you to better self-regulate emotions such as anger, envy, rage, fear or frustration and to know how to solve problems with serenity and perseverance.

How to introduce a child to the practice of mindfulness

Introducing the practice gradually through playful activities will help to capture the child’s interest so that, little by little, he or she will acquire the habit. By playing and having fun, he or she will learn to listen to his or her inner self, identify his or her needs and explore new sensations through the five senses. Getting up or going to bed will be a good time to introduce learning, which should always be fun. To practice it, the child will need to be in a relaxed environment, free from noise and external distractions, where he or she can concentrate and learn to listen to and evaluate himself or herself. Learning to listen to silence, enjoying relaxing music or walking in nature are motivating activities that will help to practice mindfulness. Practicing conscious breathing will allow the child to be in touch with his or her own emotions, identifying them, accepting them and learning that there are no good or bad emotions because they are all necessary. Emotional validation from the adult will help the child feel respected and create an emotional connection with him or her. Learning to eat consciously, exploring the textures, flavours and smells of food and appreciating the abundance in their life, being grateful for all the things they have and the people who love and care for them will make them feel much happier and loved. Writing down three things before going to bed that they can be thankful for will be a very useful exercise in practising gratitude.

If a child acquires the habit of dedicating time daily to reconnect with himself through mindfulnessyou will learn to live more fully, paying attention to all the good things that happen to you. You will be aware of your strengths and limitations, you will act more thoughtfully and you will better control your impulses. You will feel capable of achieving everything you set out to do thanks to your effort and perseverance, appreciating your effort and dedication.

Sonia Lopez Iglesias She is a teacher, educational psychologist and educational disseminator, as well as a mother of two teenagers.

