Meditative practice puts us in contact with our body: this allows for better results in training in the gym. Here’s how and why

A correlation that seems strange, but which in reality is not. Meditation puts us in contact with our mind and body in a gentle way and allows us to listen to ourselves. At the base of mindfulness there is the practice of Body Scan, a meditation modality that is done while lying down in which people are invited to do something that we think we do 24 hours a day, but that we really don’t do, that is “stay. in your body “.

The Body Scan represents the concrete example of what it means to direct attention with awareness. Perception is directed within us.

This, aside from creating a state of well-being, creates one neuro-muscular connection important.

And it is precisely with concentration and awareness that the importance of mindfulness in weight training is explained.

In fact, in body building it is not only important how many kilos you have on the barbell, but how much those pounds are concentrated on the muscle you intend to train with that exercise. It is therefore important to focus on that muscle and this is only possible if you are able to listen to your body. But not only. Another question that should be asked is “I’m focused on exercise? “. Because often our mind wanders and we don’t even realize it. Bringing it back to what we are doing requires a great deal of control.

“Being in the body”, breathing and exercising, makes us reach considerable goals and, under these conditions, the results are better even with a lower weight. Training with fewer pounds but being exactly where you want to be by hitting the target muscle makes training more effective.

Furthermore, the practice of mindfulness also benefits the most intense muscle training in another way, related to knowledge. Body building involves very high muscle stress. Athletes, professional or not, constantly put their bodies at risk of injury and muscle injury. Mindfulness leads us to pay attention to the information provided by the body and encourages its exploration by teaching us how to understand our limits in a profound way.

At Gold’s Gym the Mindful Bodybuilding, a 50% motivation and 50% meditation training during which practitioners are accompanied through conscious meditations towards the maximum effectiveness of the training. And at the end of the workout, regenerating relaxation is sought thanks to mindfulness. But it is important to meditate at the end of training for a faster recovery, but also during. This is what one of the trainers of Gold’s Gym in Milan Massimo Palmieri explains. “In addition to using mindfulness at the end of the workout, I started inserting a mini meditation during the exercise series. I close my eyes and focus my attention on my body, on the muscle group I’m trying to hit. I noticed that after a very short time that my fitness improved like never before. When the loads stalled I began to listen to my body deeply. ”

