The scandal generated by the arrest of the president of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramón Jesurún, during the Copa América final that Argentina won against Colombia, continues to generate reactions. This Wednesday, the leader must appear before the judge in charge of the case, Mindy Glazer.

The leader was released the following day and the Colombian Football Federation issued a statement in which they gave their explanations.

“The president of the Federation, Ramón Jesurun, driven by his paternal instinct, since one of the complainants who was later restrained by the guards was his son Ramón Jamil, rushed to complain about what had happened but ended up overwhelmed by the situation, finding himself in the corridor with his wife, sons, daughters and underage grandchildren. The president and his relative were sent to appear before the competent authority and explain in said judicial and pertinent setting what had happened.”

In a letter sent on July 25, House Representative Jennifer Pedraza asked the Ministry of Sports to suspend Jesurún for what happened, due to “the existence of a criminal investigation against him abroad.”

“Colombian law establishes that the president or legal representative of a sports federation that has an open legal process must be investigated and removed from office. This is the responsibility of the Ministry of Sports,” she added.

Pedraza also asked the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce and the Attorney General’s Office to report on the progress of the investigations into a possible cartelization in the Women’s League, in the case of the SIC, and the resale of tickets in the qualifying round for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, in the case of the latter.

The Ministry of Sports’ response to Jennifer Pedraza

The Ministry of Sports has already responded to Pedraza and has cleared itself of responsibility.

“In this regard, it is important to note that, having reviewed the sports legislation in force in our legal system, and in particular the applicability of numeral 5 of Article 39 of Decree Law 1228 of 1995 In the case you indicated in your petition, the legal provision in the case under review does not apply because the events occurred outside the country in a private event; additionally, the national jurisdiction was not presented to activate the legal mechanisms to adopt the decisions that correspond in law while respecting due process.” Alexandra Herrera, as acting minister, responded in a letter revealed this Tuesday by journalist Alejandro Pino Calad.

“In addition to the above, while it is true that the Ministry of Sport is empowered to request the suspension of the position of the President of the sports organization (after obtaining a legitimate document proving the formal link to the criminal process), the competent authority of the sports organization to advance the process, It is the Disciplinary Commission of the Federation, which will be responsible, by virtue of its autonomy and powers, for carrying out the investigation, “in accordance with literal AC of article 8 of Law 49 of 1993,” added the minister in charge.

