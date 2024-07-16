Colombia is already getting ready to live the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which will be inaugurated on July 26 in the French capital.

There will finally be 89 athletes defending the colors of the Colombian flag in the games that will end on August 11.

The country’s athletes have prepared thoroughly for this competition, in which they have several options to increase the medal haul that they have won in recent participations.

This Tuesday, the Ministry of Sport confirmed the table of monetary incentives that will be given to athletes who win gold, silver or bronze medals and to their coaches.

However, comparing the statement, it is clearly seen that the incentives were lowered according to those given to the medalists in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, not taking into account the latest resolution.

“The document specifies that Olympic and Paralympic medalists will receive an incentive depending on their podium position. For the gold medalists, for example, it is 240 times the current legal minimum wage, which would be an amount of 312 million pesos. The silver ones, of 140 current legal minimum wages, which is equivalent to 182 million pesos and the bronze ones, of 100 minimum wages, which corresponds to 130 million pesos,” says Mindeporte, based on resolution 1834 of 2017.

And he adds: “Likewise, the resolution regulates that the coaches of the athletes who win medals will also have their incentive: those who win gold will be entitled to 120 minimum wages, which amounts to 156 million pesos; those who win silver will be entitled to 70 minimum wages, which is about 91 million pesos and those who win bronze, 50 minimum wages, which is equivalent to 65 million pesos. All figures are approximate, taking into account the legal minimum wage established by the National Government, in 2024.”

However, according to resolution number 001262, dated August 5, 2021, signed by the then Minister of Sports, Guillermo Herrera, An increase in values ​​was established, something that the current portfolio for the Paris Games did not take into account.

At that time, it was established that 264 current minimum wages would be delivered for gold.147 for silver and 105 for bronze, while the prizes for coaches were 132 for gold, 73.4 for silver and 52.2 for bronze.

If the conversion is made to today and if the amount paid in 2021 had been taken into account, the difference in money is 31 million pesos for gold, nine for silver and 7.8 million for bronze.

