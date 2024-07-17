In accordance with the resolution of the Constitutional court and the Fifth Section of the Administrative Litigation Chamber of the Council of State, he Ministry of Sport, Through the Inspection, Surveillance and Control Directorate (IVC), it issued a request to the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) to adjust the Player Statute and the Single Disciplinary Code, in accordance with

According to the criteria of

the decision of the Constitutional Court and the Fifth Section of the Chamber of Administrative Litigation of the Council of State.

The new

“Giving scope to the letter under file No. 2024EE0001090, dated January 24, 2024, the Technical Directorate of Inspection, Surveillance and Control of the Ministry of Sport The statement said that the FCF requested that the provisions of section 4 of article 21 of the FCF Players’ Statute be adjusted, taking into account that sanctions can no longer be imposed with the “Prohibition of transfers or registration of players for specific periods”, in virtue of the protection of the fundamental rights of those who practice football at a professional level, human dignity, work, the freedom to choose a profession or trade and the free development of personality.”

And he adds: “In this sense, it will be up to the Colombian Football Federation to make the corresponding adjustments requested, including article 32 of the same Statute of the

Player, in order to allow the transfer of athletes, regardless of the existence of outstanding debts or obligations between professional clubs.”

The information from Mindeporte warns that “it is reported that the Major Division of Professional Football It indicates that “Article 52 of the Colombian Political Constitution, Law 181 of 1995, Decree Law 1228 of 1995, Decree 1085 of 2015, Law 1967 of 2019 and Decree 1670 of 2019; authorizes this Portfolio to carry out inspection, surveillance and control tasks for all Sports Federations recognized within the National Sports System.”