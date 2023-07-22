Ten years after the release of Work Bitch, the pop star and founder of the Black Eyed Peas have released a new hit

Editorial board

Britney is back. In fact, after the announcement a few days ago, the American pop star is officially back with Mind Your Businessalong with the rapper and producer Will.i.amfounder of the Black Eyed Peas.

Mind Your Business, the return of britney — The song, which comes ten years after the release of Work Bitcha great and now historic collaboration between Britney Spears and Will.i.am, immediately won favor with the public: “I am so honored and excited for this release… Thank you Britney Spears… you are one of the most fearless, strong, kind and pure people I have ever met in my life… I have always loved working with you and always will“Wrote on social media Will.i.am, founder and producer of the Black Eyed Peas at the launch of the song. See also MotoGP | Honda: the new technical director comes from Suzuki

text and translation — “Mind your business, bitch. Mind your business, bitch” thus begins the lyrics of Mind your business. “Where is she? Here she is. “Mind your B, mind your B, mind your B, mind your B. Mind your business. Mind your business, bitch.” And again: “I wait too much, get up on me, I wait too much. Hands up in the cookie jar, they’re looking at me, they’re looking at you. They’re rolling their eyes, so strike a pose for that camera. They’re following me.”

“Uptown, downtown, everywhere I turn Hollywood, London, snap-snap is the sound. Paparazzi shot me, I’m the economy. Follow me, follow me, follow me, follow me, follow me.” “Where is she? Here she is. What is she doing? Too alert, I’m looking at you, I’m looking at you, I’m looking at you”. Again: “Everyone’s looking at me like I’m the breaking news. The police have set up an operation, they’re watching every step I take. Every move I make, every breath I take (Ha-ha-ha). If they don’t get off my face, I’ll send the dogs out (Woof) Five seconds and then the dogs come out (Woof) You know what happens when the dogs come out? None of your business.” See also Scaloni, the architect of the company: "After all the criticisms, now is the time to enjoy"

past collaborations with Will.i.am — The professional partnership between Britney Spears and Will.i.am began more than ten years ago, in 2011, when the pop star and the founder of the Black Eyed Peas collaborated on the single Big Fat Bass contained within the album Femme fatale by Britney Spears. The following year, then, the two had worked on Scream & Shoutlead single from the album Willpower by Will.i.am. Finally, exactly ten years ago, in 2013, it was the turn of Work Bitchcontained within the album Britney Jean by Britney Spears.