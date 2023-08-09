Almost 800 Spaniards are imprisoned abroad, and several cases in different countries have focused on the work that the diplomatic services do -or can do- to help their citizens. The most publicized has been that of Daniel Sancho, confessed murderer of Edwin Arrieta in Thailand. But there is also that of the journalist Pablo González, in preventive prison for espionage in Poland, and perhaps the one that has given the most talk for years has been that of Pablo Ibar, initially sentenced to death in the United States and, later , to life imprisonment for a triple crime of which he has always declared himself innocent.

On a very different level, this newspaper uncovered a little over a week ago the parental kidnapping of two Spanish children by their Chinese mother in the Asian giant, a clear example of how local justice always prevails, with its pluses and minuses , on any international consideration. Although in some American movies they like to intimidate with their passport, that ‘be careful, I’m an American citizen!’ it is more a fictional cry than a reality. However, it is true that in some cases economic and military power can have some effect. Spain, however, lacks the necessary specific weight.

In theory, in democratic countries that respect the Rule of Law, justice is independent of the Executive branch. In other words, politics and the judicial system are on different paths. The same is true of diplomacy. In a sovereign state, the representatives of another have no power over local justice. This means that, in cases such as that of Daniel Sancho or Pablo González, the Spanish Embassy or consulates cannot interfere in the decisions made on them by judges in Thailand or Poland.

However, international legislation does grant foreign citizens the right to receive consular assistance in the event that they are involved in processes such as those of these Spaniards. Diplomatic personnel can verify that the rights of their nationals are not being violated – always from the perspective of those granted by the country in which they are located – and offer advice on how to act. It is important to remember that something can be legal in our country and a crime in the one to which we travel: a good example can be the consumption of cannabis.

Only in cases in which there are doubts about the procedure or about the motivations that initiated it -for example, political, religious or other type of persecution in dictatorial regimes-, the Government can intervene to try to exert diplomatic pressure that it usually only has success if there is reciprocity or some kind of concession. And only in cases where extreme injustice is perceived and conditions permit, can a country offer refuge in its embassy – as Ecuador did with Julian Assange in the UK – or even launch a escape operation – as it did United States in China with the blind dissident Chen Guangcheng-.



Although Thailand is not yet a democracy, it seems unlikely that Spain will take action in Sancho’s case, unless he is sentenced to death and can intercede to obtain commutation to life imprisonment. But Madrid can demand that Poland act with more transparency in the case of González, whose prosecution is being carried out with surprising opacity for a member of the European Union, although Warsaw can always pull the wild card of the national security, which serves to justify any behavior outside the law.

Ukraine seeks alternative diplomatic channels

Diplomacy can have more impact in multilateral affairs. For this reason, Ukraine has tried in Saudi Arabia to add support to its peace plan and to put an end to the Russian invasion. On paper, kyiv has scored a success, because the conferences in Jeddah have been attended by more than forty countries. Including China, which is a key player in putting pressure on Moscow. After all, the Asian giant is Vladimir Putin’s economic lifeline, and the only one capable of getting the Russian president to listen carefully. Just because he has the ability to take his country back to the Middle Ages. He alone would have to impose sanctions similar to those of the NATO countries.



The problem is that Beijing is profiting from the situation that has caused the invasion and sees its axis strengthened in the geostrategic competition with the West, in which Ukraine is on the opposite side. Perhaps for this reason, and because of the “great discrepancies” that separate China from Europe and the United States in their vision of the war, the call in Saudi Arabia has ended in the usual borage water: nice words, many statements about the “great concern’ of governments, and no concrete decision.

It is clear that no negotiation that excludes Russia, as has been the case in this case, is going to resolve the conflict. But these diplomatic talks are a first step for the representatives of different countries to present their visions and bring their positions closer together. The one in Jeddah is a good example of how the center of the world geopolitical table is moving, in which the traditional Western powers have less and less weight. Not in vain, it has been Turkey that has facilitated the grain agreement that Ukraine and Russia have had in force for a large part of what we have been in the invasion, China has postulated itself as an intermediary between both sides, and now it is Saudi Arabia that is offers as a mediator. Fortunately for Ukraine, the Western bloc remains the one with the most abundant and modern weapons.

The states of ECOWAS and Niger Threat of military intervention

And when diplomacy fails, then only weapons remain to settle disputes. This is what seems to be happening in Niger, the last African state to have changed its government through a coup. The military has broad popular support, but it has not been endorsed at the polls, and some countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are seriously considering intervening in this country to impose order prior to the coup .



The speed and forcefulness of its response is surprising, especially since it has not existed in equally bloody and close cases, such as those of Mali or Burkina Faso – which have warned that an intervention will be considered a declaration of war. And that makes one think badly: could it have anything to do with the fact that Niger was one of the West’s main allies in the Sahel and now seeks Russia’s protection? The coup leaders have already warned that France, the former colonizer, also has its troops prepared for this intervention, which could further shake the hornet’s nest of this explosive region.

We may have an answer tomorrow, because ECOWAS will meet urgently to discuss the situation. There will be a dispute, also showing the turn that the African continent is taking, where the West loses weight in favor of the axis created by China and Russia: the first convinces with its economic and infrastructure projects; the second for its military power, insufficient to defeat the Ukraine but more than enough to perpetuate the African despots in their armchairs.

