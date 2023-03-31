Mind | Twenty-something Anders Hansen stared at a wooden brain and realized something significant – Now a Swedish psychiatrist explains why depression is needed

“Why not talk about these things out loud and constantly?” wonders Anders Hansen, chief physician of psychiatry at Sophiahemmet Hospital, who has collected evidence from several studies on the effects of exercise on the brain and mood.

Anxious or depressing? It tells you that your brain is working as it should, says Swedish psychiatrist Anders Hansen. There is an ancient medicine for unpleasant feelings, the effectiveness of which is explained by the functioning of the brain.

Pa medical student in his twenties Anders Hansen held a brain in his hands. They belonged to an 84-year-old man who had donated them for scientific use after his death.

The feeling was enchanting and strange. Hansen was as close to the core of another person as it is possible to be.

“I realized that the jukoliste, everything is inside here. This is life.”