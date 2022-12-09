Mind | Stress can become chronic slowly – test if you have experienced the symptoms of advanced stress

Stress can become chronic if you don’t have time to recover somewhere in between. In many cases, the absorption of work can also be so strong that you can’t even recover in your free time.

Stress can become so chronic that a person doesn’t even know he’s stressed out anymore. According to experts, there is one clear thing that separates healthy and excessive stress: recovery.

For subscribers

Body to freeze you never get used to the pain. But stress, that’s its own chapter.

It may very well growl in the background of human life and quietly wreak havoc. Then the person is stuck in a foggy performance pipeline without necessarily realizing or noticing it himself.