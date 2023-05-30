Mind | Sometimes forbidden thoughts enter the mind – A psychologist tells about a group of people who are especially tormented by disgusting or scary thoughts

When a horrible thought enters the mind, the usual first reaction is to fight it. However, it might just add water to the thought mill.

What if I hit someone close to me? What if I’m secretly a pedophile? Almost all of us sometimes have unpleasant thoughts that we would like to get rid of. The experts tell you what the phenomenon is about and how you should react to the thoughts.

Could you to happen that I hit my child who is playing with his toys over there? Kas, the balcony door is open. What if I climb over the railing and jump?

Many people have experience with these types of intrusive thoughts. They typically feel scary or disgusting, and they come to mind against the will.