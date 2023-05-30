Tuesday, May 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mind | Sometimes forbidden thoughts enter the mind – A psychologist tells about a group of people who are especially tormented by disgusting or scary thoughts

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 30, 2023
in World Europe
0
Mind | Sometimes forbidden thoughts enter the mind – A psychologist tells about a group of people who are especially tormented by disgusting or scary thoughts

When a horrible thought enters the mind, the usual first reaction is to fight it. However, it might just add water to the thought mill. Picture: Shutterstock, image processing: Terhi Montonen / HS

What if I hit someone close to me? What if I’m secretly a pedophile? Almost all of us sometimes have unpleasant thoughts that we would like to get rid of. The experts tell you what the phenomenon is about and how you should react to the thoughts.

Could you to happen that I hit my child who is playing with his toys over there? Kas, the balcony door is open. What if I climb over the railing and jump?

Many people have experience with these types of intrusive thoughts. They typically feel scary or disgusting, and they come to mind against the will.

#Mind #forbidden #thoughts #enter #mind #psychologist #tells #group #people #tormented #disgusting #scary #thoughts

See also  European Football Championships | Switzerland, plagued by a stomach disease, was about to organize a surprise, but Sweden held on and took its opening victory of the European Championships
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ana Claudia Urbina: why did she leave Corazón Serrano, a group in which her twin still sings?

Ana Claudia Urbina: why did she leave Corazón Serrano, a group in which her twin still sings?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result