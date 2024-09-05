Mind | “Running away from mirrors can emphasize the feeling of shame” – A psychotherapist tells how to face the mirror image

Mind|In the midst of a culture that encourages mirroring, it’s worth stopping to observe how and where to actually use the mirror, says Psychotherapist Monica Ålgars.

The room from the mirror in the corner, we look at how our own body looks in the morning. The phone’s front camera is used to check which viewing angle best serves you. Video meetings on the computer screen lock your gaze on your own face and suddenly you notice things you hadn’t paid attention to before.