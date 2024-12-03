We need your help to continue reporting

Pablo D. Santonja | @datosantonja

MIND MGMT: Pirate Edition It is the return to one of the universes that in origin should be intriguing enough to capture the reader. Originally created by Matt Kindtthis new installment, published by Astiberri Ediciones, has the collaboration of prominent artists such as David Rubín, Matt Lesniewski, Farel Dalrymple and Jill Thompson.

MIND MGMT: Pirate Edition expands a universe that could give more of itself, being more hooligan, since the narrative itself is not taken seriously

The story takes up the world of MIND MGMTa secret spy agency with psychic abilities that marked Kindt’s narrative. In this installment, ten years after her apparent disappearance following a catastrophic event in Zanzibar, a former leader known as “the Eraser” attempts to rebuild the organization to face a new threat. The central axis of the story is the fight against misinformation and manipulation, themes of current resonance. The uniqueness of this edition lies in its collaborative approach. Each artist brings a unique visual style to the chapters, enriching the narrative and offering a diverse experience to the reader, and that is exactly where it fails.

The story ends up becoming a pastiche of chaotic scenes in the style of “everyone does their part, and then we put it together in the final work”, giving a story with ups and downs, with villains with confusing motivations and soporific narrative sections where only the script is shown. of the story. At the same time, they try to tell two stories, that of the 4 protagonist agents and that of a “murderer with words”, two blocks that remain empty and with the feeling of not finding an ending. This results in a confusing narrative, as confusing as the board game set in the brand, which you won’t like if you prefer less experimental stories. In its visual aspect it wins points, since the art of its artists is reminiscent of comics from the time of “El Víbora”, which are effective.

MIND MGMT: Pirate Edition expands a universe that could give more of itself, being more hooligan, since the narrative itself is not taken seriously. Of course, if you are a fan of his style and the original saga, try it, I may not have been able to appreciate this work.