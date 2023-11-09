Thursday, November 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mind | Marjut Lehtinen has been hearing voices for over 50 years and for decades didn’t tell anyone about them

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 8, 2023
in World Europe
0
Mind | Marjut Lehtinen has been hearing voices for over 50 years and for decades didn’t tell anyone about them

Marjut Lehtinen heard voices for the first time at the age of 19, more than 50 years ago. Picture: Anna Huovinen / HS

Marjut Lehtinen has heard the voice of her childhood crush in her head for over 50 years. Hearing voices is not always a sign of mental illness, says the expert.

“It was late at night, and I was alone at home when suddenly I heard a voice. It was from inside my head.

The voices were that of a man and a woman and they were talking to each other. A male voice said that he was going to the Capitol, which at that time was a movie theater in the center of Helsinki. Sometimes a female voice went to make a sandwich. The experience was really confusing. I wonder what this is.

#Mind #Marjut #Lehtinen #hearing #voices #years #decades #didnt

See also  Football Schalke, Germany's second-tier football club, ends cooperation with Russian gas giant
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
They name the new head of Xbox Game Studios

They name the new head of Xbox Game Studios

Recommended

No Result
View All Result