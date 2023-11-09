Mind | Marjut Lehtinen has been hearing voices for over 50 years and for decades didn’t tell anyone about them

Marjut Lehtinen has heard the voice of her childhood crush in her head for over 50 years. Hearing voices is not always a sign of mental illness, says the expert.
“It was late at night, and I was alone at home when suddenly I heard a voice. It was from inside my head.
The voices were that of a man and a woman and they were talking to each other. A male voice said that he was going to the Capitol, which at that time was a movie theater in the center of Helsinki. Sometimes a female voice went to make a sandwich. The experience was really confusing. I wonder what this is.
#Mind #Marjut #Lehtinen #hearing #voices #years #decades #didnt