Mind | Marjut Lehtinen has been hearing voices for over 50 years and for decades didn’t tell anyone about them

Marjut Lehtinen heard voices for the first time at the age of 19, more than 50 years ago.

“It was late at night, and I was alone at home when suddenly I heard a voice. It was from inside my head.

The voices were that of a man and a woman and they were talking to each other. A male voice said that he was going to the Capitol, which at that time was a movie theater in the center of Helsinki. Sometimes a female voice went to make a sandwich. The experience was really confusing. I wonder what this is.