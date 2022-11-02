Mind | Excessive pleasing is a common problem that even causes physical symptoms, the psychologist says – You can get rid of the habit with these tips

Over-pleasing is a debilitating problem that can be difficult to overcome. “The pleaser has to think about whether he really wants others to only like the mask of the pleaser,” says psychologist Elina Klén.

An over-pleaser must be something for everyone, for example, a funny person, a supportive shoulder or an always ready listener, says the psychologist.

Helmi Muhonen HS

3:00 am

I feel it from scratch. Being in human relationships is invisible. Time often frustrates and irritates. It’s hard to identify your own wishes and needs – they don’t even seem to exist.

Even if you don’t suddenly know how to think, the underlying state of being can be an excessive need to please. It is a very common problem that a psychologist, Psychotherapist Elina Klén sees constantly at his reception.