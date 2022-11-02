Wednesday, November 2, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mind | Excessive pleasing is a common problem that even causes physical symptoms, the psychologist says – You can get rid of the habit with these tips

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 2, 2022
in World Europe
0

Over-pleasing is a debilitating problem that can be difficult to overcome. “The pleaser has to think about whether he really wants others to only like the mask of the pleaser,” says psychologist Elina Klén.

An over-pleaser must be something for everyone, for example, a funny person, a supportive shoulder or an always ready listener, says the psychologist. Picture: Kimmo Taskinen / HS

Helmi Muhonen HS

3:00 am

I feel it from scratch. Being in human relationships is invisible. Time often frustrates and irritates. It’s hard to identify your own wishes and needs – they don’t even seem to exist.

Even if you don’t suddenly know how to think, the underlying state of being can be an excessive need to please. It is a very common problem that a psychologist, Psychotherapist Elina Klén sees constantly at his reception.

See also  Italy | Italy does not call early elections, but the government or prime minister can change - "The word crisis must be put in the Italian context"

#Mind #Excessive #pleasing #common #problem #physical #symptoms #psychologist #rid #habit #tips

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

ANP releases fuel storage without authorization

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.