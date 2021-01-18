The MIND diet has long been recommended to reduce the risk of diseases such as Alzheimer’s and other dementias, caused by their neuroprotective effects. But now Canadian researchers also found a strong correlation between following the guidelines of this eating pattern and a delay in the onset of Parkinson’s disease.

The MIND diet combines aspects of two very popular diets, the Mediterranean diet and the DASH diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension).

“The study shows that people with Parkinson’s disease have a significantly later age of onset if their eating pattern is closely aligned with the Mediterranean-type diet.

The difference shown in the study was up to 17 years later in women and eight years later in men, “said Dr. Silke Appel-Cresswell, from the Division of Neurology at the University of British Columbia (UBC) School of Medicine. in Canada.

“There are no medications to prevent or delay Parkinson’s disease, but we are optimistic about this new evidence suggesting that nutrition may delay the onset of the disease, “he said.

The MIND diet is associated with neuroprotective effects. Photo Shutterstock.

The investigation

In a study with 176 participants, researchers observed adherence to these types of diets, characterized by a reduced meat intake and a focus on vegetables, fruits, whole grains and healthy fats, and the age of onset of Parkinson’s disease.

They found that strict adherence to these diets coincided with a delay in onset of up to 17.4 years in women and 8.4 years in men. The results were published in the journal Movement Disorders.

The MIND diet showed a more significant impact on women’s health, while the Mediterranean diet alone did so for men. The differences between the two are subtle, but could serve as clues about the impacts that certain foods and micronutrients may have on the brain health.

The researchers placed particular emphasis on the different effects of adherence to diet between the sexes, since approximately 60% of those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease are men.

“If we understand the sex differences between the MIND diet and the Mediterranean diet, then we could better understand the sex differences that drive Parkinson’s disease in the first place,” said lead researcher Avril Metcalfe-Roach.

Brain-gut connection

These findings, the authors suggest, are a stepping stone to other research questions that could have a significant impact on understanding Parkinson’s disease.

“Boost the connection between the gut and the brain for this disease, “said Brett Finlay, professor in the departments of biochemistry and molecular biology, and microbiology and immunology at UBC.” It also shows that healthy eating can have an impact not only on one cognitive disease, but on several ” .

The team said they plan to examine in depth the possible connection between the microbiome (the gut microbiota) and its effect on the brain.

“There are many benefits to eating healthy,” Metcalfe-Roach said. “The best thing for everyone is to try to keep their microbiome healthy, try and eat a rich variety of plant foods and other healthy foods. This study provides even more evidence of what we already know: that we should try to eat healthy and take care of ourselves,” he concluded.

Olive oil, a source of healthy fats. Photo Shutterstock.

15 MIND guidelines

An article from the Mayo Clinic (Rochester, United States) specifies 15 guidelines for following the MIND diet: