How much does the 2024 New Year's Eve dinner cost in Carlo Cracco's restaurant: the menu

Also in 2024, Carlo Cracco is proposing his New Year's Eve dinner in the restaurant located inside the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan: but how much does the New Year's Eve dinner cost? And what does the menu include?

The menu

The restaurant by Carlo Cracco offers various dishes to end 2023 in style and start 2024 in the best way, at least from a culinary point of view.

The 2024 New Year's Eve menu includes Russian salad, caviar and silver, crunchy nori seaweed, smoked royal trout, lemon and capers, scampi, radicchio and pomegranate cocktail and Biancoperla and truffle Polentina, candied yolk and sweet gorgonzola.

And again: Sole meunière, salmon roe and sorrel, cotechino and chard ravioli with horseradish and walnut sauce, venison in crust, mushrooms and red fruits and New Year's Eve Meneghina, lentils with vanilla and zabaglione with rum.

In combination with the various dishes, there is also a selection of wines by the glass.

How much does Carlo Cracco's dinner cost

But how much does it cost to dine on New Year's Eve at Carlo Cracco's restaurant? The price of the 2024 New Year's Eve menu at Carlo Cracco's restaurant is 500 euros per person.