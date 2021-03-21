A research team led by the Institute of Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC) has monitored for the first time the behavior of millions of nanorobots inside the bladder of live mice.

The study, published last week in the journal Science robotics, shows a coordinated movement, similar to that of schools of fish. These “swimmers” promise a revolution in the field of medicine, especially for the treatment of bladder tumors.

Nanobots are nano-scale devices – one millionth of a millimeter – that can be designed to have the ability to move autonomously in certain fluids.

Those created by the team of Samuel Sánchez, ICREA research professor at IBEC, measure between 300 and 400 nanometers and they are able to move in the urine thanks to urea. Ana C. Hortelão, also from IBEC, is the first author of the research.

For this, the devices have been equipped with the enzyme urease. Said protein is stored in the pores on the surface of these spheres, similar to golf balls.

“Urease breaks down urea into carbon dioxide and ammonium”, explains Sánchez. This reaction, continues the researcher, move the liquid around the nanorobot and so the little sphere moves.

The action of each of the robots is added to that of the other. The phenomenon ends up creating a flow throughout the volume of urine, which is precisely what the researchers have been able to observe.

Detail of the porous surface of the nanorobots with the enzyme urease.

The technique they used in the research involved injecting the nanorobots directly into the previously emptied bladder of the animals. Previously, the team had checked the feasibility of the performance of these nanoparticles by introducing them intravenously into animals and in in vitro laboratory experiments, where he was already able to observe how they moved.

To capture the displacement, Sánchez and his colleagues used imaging techniques, such as positron emission tomography (PET, for its acronym in English), used daily in the medical field. This further facilitates its possible future clinical application.

Typical nanomedicine, explains the researcher, has a number of limitations. One of them is that the particles do not have an autonomous movement and many times the drug does not go to the desired target – like a tumor.

Nanobots make it possible to overcome such a physical barrier. But, according to Sánchez, there is very little research on the movement of nanorobots in living animals. One of the problems is the assigned motor these little machines so they can move.

The researcher himself began his research using hydrogen peroxide –peroxide-, toxic substance for the organism.

With urease at stake, the use within living organisms could be considered. Y the best liquid for the small spheres to swim was urine, given its concentration in urea.

Conversations with professionals in the medical field led the group to its possible usefulness in treating bladder cancer. “Bladder cancer is not the most deadly, but it does present a high recurrence, around 60% or 70%,” says Sánchez.

Image 1 shows the nanorobots (red) throughout the bladder space (green). In the other three images, the controls, no such movement is appreciated.

The method with which the nanobots are injected into the mice copies, in fact, the one used in the clinic to administer immunotherapy and chemotherapy of these patients.

But the IBEC team has gone further and is already working with mice with bladder tumors, in which they have been able to detect by PET and MRI that nanorobots accumulate in the tumor. This phenomenon opens up a world of treatment possibilities.

One of them would be the cooperation of small robots with traditional nanoparticles to achieve that drugs reach their target by preventing it from precipitating. “Since we have millions of these nanorobots, you can make everything inside the bladder agitate,” says Sánchez. Modifying the viscosity of the environment to make it easier for nanomedicines to penetrate is another possible cooperation.

The personalized medicine you will also benefit from this technology. According to the researcher, the future will go through demonstrating that nanobots can be made on demand with different therapeutic antibodies anchored to them depending on the needs of the patient.

Source: La Vanguardia