Genoa – Raffaele Mincione and Andrea Radrizzani’s Wrm Group presented their first offer, non-binding, to the PwC advisor. Both did not hit the mark for different reasons, but even if in the “Cesarini area” they changed the scenario. By igniting a competition with Barnaba, until a few days ago the only one to have made official moves to take over Sampdoria, five conditional proposals, all rejected and which would have created some friction with the Trust due to the offline profiles of some of their contents and the lending banks.

Despite this, the Roman financier, also because he is openly supported by Edoardo Garrone (“if the Barnaba plan fails, Sampdoria will be left with bankruptcy and Serie D”), the profile is always in pole position, even for the composition expert negotiated by Bissocoli and some members of the Dorian board of directors. Meanwhile, time is running out. While the employees, increasingly suffering, wait like a windfall for the money to arrive from Cologne for the sale of Chabot so as to review at least one month’s salary. On May 30, the first quarter of the federal ones will then have to be paid, about 13.5 million.

And it emerged (and potential investors know it) that otherwise the penalty to be paid in B it will not be 2 points, but double, 4: 2 for the net and 2 for the personal income tax. Both new proposals, as well as Barnaba’s latest, would envisage two identical conditions: a technicality, i.e. the immediate intervention of a bank with a “bridge finance” operation (subsequently reimbursed) which makes it possible to meet the most imminent expenses and then to have reassurances on the approval by the Court of the complex debt restructuring plan (on the basis no longer of article 57, but of 61: restructuring agreements with extended effectiveness) that the Doriano board of directors, Bissocoli and the advisors are trying to complete in record time. By contacting all creditors, including local suppliers who are at stake in this affair for the future of companies, employees and families.

The proposal of Wrm Group in reality it would be more of an expression of interest, also subject to a series of conditions to be met in a very short time to avoid the ax of May 30 and save Sampdoria in Serie B. Accept the comparison with trusts and banks, and aim to detect Ssh, the parent company of Sampdoria and consequently the Sampdoria club. On the plate he puts twenty million, too few. But it has long been known that Wrm Group is looking for a partner with whom to share the investment and which would allow it to immediately close the “deal”.

And to also share, having no precedent in football and sport in general, the management of Sampdoria. Marcello Massinelli and Fabrizio Boaron, the two Wrm managers who follow this dossier, are in constant contact with the advisors PwC and Lazard, to reformulate the proposal within the first days of next week. Radrizzani and his Aser Capital Limited in synergy with Matteo Manfredi’s Gestio Capital Limited are trying to burn time by recovering the disadvantage. From what filters also the proposal of the current majority shareholder of Leeds would be economically insufficient, even if congruous in many respects, for example for the agreement with the creditor banks on Sace loans which, as known, must be repaid within 8 years from the granting . Radrizzani’s intent is also to intervene immediately to restart from B. And he too, like Wrm, would expect a shareholder. However, the proposal is on the advisors’ table and is awaiting an answer.

Wrm and Radrizzani are evidently considered credible by the advisors. A rumor is circulating in Milan’s financial circles that all those interested in taking over Sampdoria immediately (therefore for Serie B) are expecting a move by Garrone. However, he publicly and exclusively gave only Barnabas the willingness to subscribe to shareholdings. From which, therefore, another signal is expected shortly