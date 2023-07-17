The universe of “Naruto” returns after 6 years of the end of the anime with a one shot focused on Minato Namikazethe fourth hokage and father of the ‘konoha hero‘. This new episode of sleeve was announced by the creator, Masashi Kishimoto, after conducting a massive fan survey —for the anime’s 20th anniversary— about their favorite character from the entire franchise. Among more than 90 figures, Minato was the one who got first place. In addition, according to what is read, the official name of this story is “The whirlpool in the vortex“, in Spanish.

When is the new chapter of “Naruto” coming out?

The new chapter of the manga “Naruto” is called “The whirlpool in the vortex.” Photo: Masashi Kishimoto

The special episode was released today, Sunday July 16, 2023, via ONLINE, despite the fact that the premiere was scheduled for July 18. This could be because a few days ago “Naruto” fans shared on social networks that part of the manga would have been leaked.

Where to read the chapters of “Minato” FREE and ONLINE?

This special story, which will be part of the official “Naruto” manga, is available FREE and ONLINE through the website SLEEVE Plus. The new chapter has 55 pages and can be read in Spanish, as well as in other languages. In addition, it will also have a physical magazine that will be published in Japan through Weekly shōnen jump.

What is the new episode of the manga about?

First page of the new chapter of the manga "Naruto". Photo: Masashi Kishimoto

The mangaka Masashi Kishimoto confirmed that this one-shot will focus on the technique that Minato developed and its history, since it became one of the most crucial jutsu of “Naruto”.