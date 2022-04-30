Minas Tênis Clube won the women’s volleyball Superliga title after defeating Praia Clube by 3 sets to 1, partial of 26/24, 18/25, 25/15 and 25/17, on the night of this Friday (29) at the Nilson Nelson Arena, in Brasília. With that, the team from Belo Horizonte won the series of matches of the final by 2 to 0.

IT’S CHAMPION!!! For the third consecutive time, Itambé/Minas wins Dentil Praia Clube in the final and is champion of the 1XBET Women’s Superliga.#VaiMinas #ItambéMinas #Blue Wall pic.twitter.com/12Tq8pRJHP — Minas Tênis Clube (@MinasTenisClube) April 30, 2022

In the first match of the decision, also played in Brasília, but last Friday (22), Minas Tênis Clube also won by 3 sets to 1, partial of 25/18, 25/22, 22/25 and 25/22.

This was the third title in a row for the Belo Horizonte team, which in the 2018/2019 and 2020/2021 editions also surpassed Praia Clube in the decisions. In addition, the Minas Gerais team had already achieved one competition achievement in the 2001/2002 season and another in the 1992/1993 season, when the tournament was still called the National League.

