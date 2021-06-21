GOIÂNIA (Reuters) – Yerry Mina’s own goal in the second half earned Peru a 2-1 victory over Colombia in Sunday’s Copa América match.

Peru, who reached the final of the last edition of Copa América but won only two of the 12 games they have played since then, had a good start to the game in Goiânia and opened the scoreboard in the 17th minute, when Sergio Pena took advantage of the rebound of the shot that hit the crossbar made by Yoshimar Yotun.

The goal ended Colombia’s seven-game Copa América streak without conceding a goal, but the Colombians managed a deserved equalizer in the 8th minute after Miguel Borja was brought down in the area while trying to dribble past goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

The referee scored a penalty and Borja himself converted coolly.

Colombia had not lost to Peru in 10 games, but succumbed after Mina’s own goal.

After a corner kick from the right, the ball hit the defender’s chest and crossed the line, although goalkeeper David Ospina still pushed it away, but the referee gave the goal.

The result leaves Peru in third place in Group B of the Copa América with three points from two games, one behind Colombia, who have a game more.

Brazil lead the group with six points from two games, while Venezuela, who drew 2-2 with Ecuador on Sunday, have two points from three games. Ecuador have a point won in two games.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie)

