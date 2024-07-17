Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/16/2024 – 22:04

Justice Edson Fachin of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) extended the deadline for Minas Gerais to join the federal government’s fiscal recovery regime until August 1. The state’s debt to the Union is R$165 billion.

Fachin granted the request for an injunction made by the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema. Last Tuesday (9), the state government asked the STF for an extension of the deadline. The objective is to wait for the regulation of the program that foresees refinancing the debts of state governments.

The 90-day deadline for joining the Court would end on the 19th. The date was granted in April by the rapporteur of the case, Minister Nunes Marques. Fachin made the decision in his capacity as vice-president of the Court. Due to the July recess, it is up to the acting president to decide on urgent matters.

The petition from the Minas Gerais government reached the Supreme Court after the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) understood that a new extension of the deadline for Minas Gerais to join the Fiscal Recovery Regime (RRF) should be conditional on the resumption of payment of the debt with the Union.

In the Legislature, the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, presented a bill last week to try to resolve the states’ debt with the Union, which provides for a 30-year installment plan. The debt of all the states today, combined, amounts to more than R$760 billion. Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo account for almost 90% of this amount.