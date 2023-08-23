Top 10 of the CLP ranking is made up of States in the Southeast, South and Midwest; Northeast and North occupy last positions

The states of Minas Gerais and Goiás achieved their best positions in the competitiveness ranking prepared by the PLC (Public Leadership Center) in 2023.

Minas went from 8th to 6th position. Goiás, from 9th to 7th. At the other extreme, Bahia had the biggest drop. It went from 17th to 24th – just ahead of Roraima, Amapá and Acre.

The improvement in Minas and Goiás was influenced by the reforms that the current governors are carrying out. There are still serious fiscal problems to be resolved. But the outlook is good.

“While there are major fiscal issues in both, there is a clear will to get the house in order.”, said to Power360 the CLP Competitiveness manager, Lucas Cepeda.

sad Bahia

The state had the biggest drop in this edition of the ranking. Of the 99 indicators measured by the CLP, it only improved in 2: social sustainability (+2) and education (+2).

In practically all the other pillars, there was a drop. In terms of human capital, it dropped 17 positions. The machine’s efficiency fell 5. It only improved in social sustainability and education.

Cepeda says that the change was a surprise. “We did the math a few times to be absolutely sure that the drop had been that steep and indeed it was”he said.

SP fires

Since the 1st edition of the ranking, São Paulo has always been the most competitive state in the country.

In previous editions, however, there was an approximation of the 2nd place, Santa Catarina.

This movement stopped this year. São Paulo increased its distance to the next place.

“The State showed relative improvement in the pillars of Fiscal Strength and Market Potential (+3 positions each), Social Sustainability (+2 positions), and Human Capital and Innovation (+1 each). However, there was a deterioration in the Public Machine Efficiency pillar (-1 position)“, says an excerpt from the study.

ranking

The State Competitiveness Ranking has been carried out for 12 years by the CLP (Public Leadership Center).

In the 2023 edition, 99 indicators were analyzed, divided into 10 thematic pillars. Here are the pillars: