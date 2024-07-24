According to the Fire Department, there were 3,812 cases of fire in June; the number is the highest for the period in the last 5 years

O CBMMG (Minas Gerais Military Fire Department) recorded 11,850 fires in the first half of 2024. The number represents around 70% of all records in 2023 in the State, when there were 17,135 fire outbreaks.

In June alone, firefighters reported 3,812 cases of vegetation fires. This is the highest number of reports for this period in the last 5 years. Read the June numbers below.

2024: 3.812 ;

; 2023: 2.093 ;

; 2022: 2.304 ;

; 2021: 2.017 ;

; 2020: 2.193.

As of Tuesday (July 23, 2024), the Minas Gerais Fire Department has recorded 2,263 fires in July. This number represents a decrease compared to the previous 2 months. Read the 2024 figures for the state: