Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/24/2023 – 18:16

Minas Gerais state deputy Lohanna França (PV) received death and rape threats in her functional email at the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG). After the message, this Thursday, the 24th, she gathered the servers that identified the message and registered the case with the Legislative Police.

In the event, two servers report that they found a message cursing the parliamentarian in the office’s email box. In the message, the author states that the parliamentarian “promotes female degeneration and irresponsibility” and goes on to point out what she would do with the parliamentarian. He says that he has her address and that of her relatives and that he was going to rape her and then kill her.

He even says that he will keep the parliamentarian alive until he prepares to invade her office and shoot her in the head “to spoil the wake”. Afterwards, he says he will go to the place to “machine the team” of the parliamentarian.

After the episode, the president of the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais, Tadeu Martins Leite (MDB), claimed to have taken measures with “the security forces, internal and external”

“Unacceptable! All solidarity with Deputy Lohanna, who plays a fundamental role in the Assembly of Mines. Threats made by cowardly criminals will never intimidate the Minas Gerais Parliament. Security measures are already being adopted,” he said on social media.

Lohanna França, who received dozens of messages of support on the networks, said she will not be intimidated by the threats.

“We received in our institutional e-mail another death threat against me and my team, in addition to a threat of ‘corrective’ rape, among other allegations. In a clear attempt at intimidation, the author gives details of how he will carry out the crime. We have already registered the BO, we have taken legal action and the Civil Police will investigate the case. Let’s not divulge the author of the message, because he wants attention and notoriety, he won’t get it. This is an attempt to silence our voices, because our work is here to place women and minorities in spaces of power to hold discussions that are so important for Minas Gerais, the cities and all of Brazil”, said the parliamentarian.