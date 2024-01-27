More than 11,000 cases of the disease were recorded in the State; The measure is valid for up to 6 months

O Government of Minas Gerais declared a public health emergency due to the number of registered cases of dengue and chikungunya in the State. The decree was published this Saturday (27 January 2024). Here's the complete (PDF – 253 kB).

According to the decree, to date, 11,490 confirmed cases of dengue and 3,067 confirmed cases of chikungunya have been recorded in Minas Gerais in the first 3 weeks of 2024 alone. The measure is valid for up to 6 months.

In the specific case of dengue, the text highlights that there is a predominance of serotype 1 infections, but there is also detection of cases of serotype 3, which has not circulated in an epidemic form in Brazil for more than 15 years.

The decree authorizes the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeo Zema (New), to take administrative measures to contain cases of arboviruses, including the acquisition of inputs and materials and the hiring of services necessary to respond to the emergency situation.

The text also installs the Arbovirus Emergency Operations Center, coordinated by the Minas Gerais Health Department, to monitor and manage the emergency situation in the State.

VACCINE

The Ministry of Health reported this week that 521 Brazilian municipalities were selected to begin vaccination against dengue by the SUS (Unified Health System) from February. The cities make up 37 health regions that are considered endemic for the disease.

The selected regions meet 3 criteria:

are made up of large municipalities with more than 100 thousand inhabitants;

record high dengue transmission in the period 2023-2024; It is

have a greater predominance of the DENV-2 serotype.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed that children and adolescents aged 10 to 14 will be vaccinated, one of the age groups with the highest number of hospitalizations for dengue.

The numbers show that, from January 2019 to November 2023, the group accounted for 16,400 hospitalizations, second only to the elderly, a group for which the vaccine was not authorized.

With information from Brazil Agency.