03/09/2024 – 17:01

Brazil has already registered, since January 1st, 1,342,086 probable cases of dengue fever – of these, 464,223 cases were reported by health authorities in Minas Gerais. In first place in the ranking of absolute numbers, the state currently accounts for practically one in every three probable cases of the disease recorded across the country.

Data from the Arbovirus Monitoring Panel of the Ministry of Health also show that the incidence coefficient of dengue in Minas Gerais is 2,260 cases for each group of 100 thousand inhabitants, behind only the Federal District, which has an incidence coefficient of 4,343 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. The national average is 660 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants.

The epidemiological scenario of dengue this year in Minas Gerais is considerably worse than that of 2023. The 464,223 probable cases registered in the state in the first weeks of 2024 already exceed all cases recorded throughout last year: 408,393. In 2023, the disease incidence rate in the state was 1,907 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants.

Infestation

Last week, the State Department of Health released the results of the first Rapid Index Survey for Aedes aegypti 2024, held between January 8th and 27th. Of the 808 participating municipalities, 366 were classified as in an alert situation, while 305 were at high risk for the transmission of dengue, Zika and chikungunya.

Emergency

The explosion of dengue cases caused Minas Gerais declare a public health emergency shortly after the turn of the year, on January 27th. The measure facilitates access to federal resources and speeds up processes aimed at combating the disease. Acre, Distrito Federal, Goiás, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Santa Catarina and São Paulo also declared an emergency due to the increase in dengue notifications.

Training

Next week, the Minas Gerais government will promote, on the 11th and 12th, the Macroregional Meeting to Combat Arboviruses and the Macroregional Workshop on Clinical Management of Arboviruses. The first event targets municipal health secretaries, epidemiological surveillance coordinators and health care coordinators.

The training workshop will be aimed at doctors and nurses who work in arbovirus cases. “The objective is to increase the qualification of professionals to work in the care response and care of patients suspected of having arboviruses, preventing avoidable deaths and worsening”, informed the secretariat.

The forecast is that, in total, around 500 health professionals from 103 municipalities in the South and Extreme South health macro-regions of Minas Gerais will participate in the two events.