The Ministry of Mines and Energy announced this Tuesday (3.Jan.2023) that senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), 54 years old, is nominated to assume the presidency of Petrobras. According to the area, a report was sent to the Board of Directors of the state company to communicate the decision. Here’s the full (771 KB).

“The official nomination will be formalized after the procedures at the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic”, completed the ministry. Through a note, Petrobras confirmed receipt of the letter. Here’s the full (71 KB).

The senator’s nomination was announced by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on December 30th. As shown the Power360, Prates has always been Lula’s favorite to occupy the position. During the presidential campaign, the senator even met with market agents to try to break resistance to his name in a possible nomination for the post in the event of the PT’s victory.

However, despite the appointment being made by the president by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, it is still necessary for Petrobras’ board of directors to approve the name of Prates for the position in the company. Admission can take several weeks to complete.

In addition to Lula, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, had also confirmed the senator’s nomination for the position. On Monday (2.jan), Silveira told journalists that “the 1st act” of his government would be the appointment of Jean Paul Prates to the presidency of Petrobras.

On the occasion, the minister stated that, from the nomination of the senator to the presidency of the company, it will be “a debate around team formation”. He was referring to the members of the Board of Directors of the state-owned company who must be appointed by the federal government.

INDICATION OF PLATES

In addition to market resistance, Prates was also questioned behind the scenes for holding a political office and this opens up legal questions within the State-owned Law. O Power360 found that the senator’s team had already expected this questioning and prepared a technical opinion with arguments in favor of Prates.

In a note dated December 30, the senator called the nomination of “honor” and mentioned that he will have the “responsibility to lead a company that is the heritage of all Brazilians”. Read below in full.

The nominee for the presidency of Petrobras stated that there should be a “truce” of 30 or 60 days to maintain fuel prices. He said that it is up to the future Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (PT), decide how it will be implemented.

“It may be that there are no tax incidences on the first day. The bias for the price of oil derivatives is bearish. So, if there is any move by Petrobras in the first week of January, it would be to lower the price, not to raise the tax, even if it were imposed”said.

Jean Paul Prates was a substitute for Fatima Bezerra (PT-RN), and took office in 2019, after the incumbent became governor.

In 2022, Prates was a candidate for 1st alternate senator on the ticket headed by Carlos Eduardo (PDT), but lost the dispute and will be without a mandate from February 1, 2023. In 2020, he ran for mayor of Natal and was defeated, with only 14.4% of the votes. In 2014, it was candidate for 1st alternate on the ticket in which Fátima Bezerra (PT) ran for the Senate. Bezerra won, but 4 years later she became governor of Rio Grande do Norte and left the chair to Prates.

This makes Prates eligible for the command of Petrobras, from the point of view of the State-Owned Companies Law – which prohibits nominations of members of the Legislative in office and of people who have worked in electoral campaigns in the 36 months prior to the nomination.

Although the senator ran for mayor of Natal in 2020, the assessment of specialists consulted by the Power360 is that the State-owned Law would not prohibit candidates for office.

Read below the full statement by Jean Paul Prates released on December 30:

“NOTE TO THE PRESS

“Today I received the mission to lead Petrobras for the next few years. I am very honored by President Lula’s choice, which places the responsibility of leading a company that is the heritage of all Brazilians on me.

“After the new government takes office, we will face a bureaucratic process, established by legislation and Petrobras’ governance systems, until my name is formalized as the company’s president. On this occasion, I will have the chance to address the company’s Board of Directors and society in general to present our plans for the company in detail.

“Petrobras is a strong company, an international example of technical capacity, ingenuity and determination. It is a company that exists as a mixed economy company, which combines private and state capital, and needs to reconcile this nature with its structuring role in the Brazilian economy. “I see Petrobras as a company that needs to look to the future and invest in the energy transition to meet the needs of the country, the planet and society, in addition to the long-term interests of its shareholders”.

“This look to the future was the main demand personally placed on me by President Lula, who believes that the company should remain a reference in the market, technology, governance and social responsibility.

“Brasília, December 30, 2022.

“Jean Paul Prates”

Who is Jean Paul Prates

Jean Paul Prates is 54 years old. He studied law at UERJ (State University of Rio de Janeiro) and economics at PUC-RJ. This year, he was a member of the Carlos Eduardo (PDT-RN) as 1st alternate, but did not win the election.

Prates has 2 master’s degrees: one in Energy Planning and Environmental Management at the University of pennsylvania, in the United States; and another in France, in Oil, Gas and Engine Economics, by the French Petroleum Institute.

The potiguar senator was a member of the legal advisory services of Petrobras Internacional (Braspetro), in the late 1980s, and in 1991 he founded a consultancy specializing in oil. In 1997, he participated in the drafting of the Petroleum Law and drafted the oil royalty decree.

In 2001, Jean Paul Prates started energy planning for Rio Grande do Norte. In 2003, its development proposal for the energy sector, with renewable sources and the revitalization of the oil sector, was adopted by the then governor Wilma de Faria. Prates took over as Secretary of State for Energy in Rio Grande do Norte.

In Congress, Prates played an important role in at least 2 infrastructure projects. One of them was the PL 576/2021, of his authorship, which creates the regulatory framework for offshore wind energy. The other was in the preparation of the new railroad framework, which at first was a bill and later became a provisional measure. In both, Prates was the rapporteur. The text created the railway authorization mechanism in the country, when the private sector can build railways without the need for an auction.