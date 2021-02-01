“Rock crystal is transparent and is known as the fake diamond. Pyrite is the fool’s gold. The violet amethyst gives positive energy and tranquility, and helps those who suffer from insomnia. “ wanda mines, in Misiones, and the vendors of the complex store tell the visitors “the properties” of the minerals, but constantly clarify: “It all depends on the belief of each one”.

We read the posters: rose quartz is the stone of harmony in the family, black tourmaline is protective, green agate represents love and fortune. “First, health. And then, love and everything else”, thinks aloud a woman and wears two charms. Others customers compare prices and they wonder how they got to the crossroads of choosing between curbing envy and inner peace.

Like most tourists, we arrived in Wanda from Puerto Iguazú, about 40 kilometers. The guided tour lasts around 45 minutes, in which it is explained how open-pit mining is carried out, we go through the tunnels and go to the stone cutting, polishing and carving workshop.

Along with the visit to the San Ignacio Ruins, the Wanda Mines was always one of the favorite excursions for families and groups going on vacation to the Iguazu Falls. But tourism is experiencing an atypical season due to the coronavirus pandemic and hundreds of people no longer get off the buses as they did a year ago. On these days, the groups are small and social distancing and the use of a mask are mandatory.

A summer downpour hastens the beginning of tour of the tunnels, which were opened by the miners inside the cave. The guide stays a few seconds under the rain to cool off, before indicating with his hand the entrance in the middle of the red soil, among the lush vegetation, the animals that are seen and those that are sensed, and the enveloping sounds of the jungle . There is a strong smell of wet earth.

The origin

“From the entrance you can see the amethysts embedded in the walls of Wanda,” says the guide, and explains the origin of this town: Colonia Wanda It was founded in 1936 by a group of pioneers, mostly Poles, and the name has different versions.

In the open sky, the exploitation of stones is contemplated among the puddles of the summer rain. Photo: DP / Travel

The best known refers to a Polish princess who sacrificed herself so as not to marry the crown prince to the German throne. Another widely accepted version ensures that it refers to the name of the daughter of Marshal Pilsudski of the Polish army.

When were the gems discovered? According to what is said in the region, the first crystals were found accidentally by the mother of Don Higinio Enebelo, when he was washing clothes on a slope and the soap fell into the water. When trying to get it out, the lady he cut his hand on a violet stone: it was an amethyst, but he did not know it until many years later.

After studying and working in Minas Gerais, Don Higinio returned to Misiones to clear the land and cultivate yerba mate and tea. With the knowledge that he had acquired in Brazil and upon seeing the stone that his mother had found, he explored the place and contacted the Mineralogy of the province. After determining the presence of geodes, they were granted exploitation permits in the basalt rock.

Is that Misiones sits on the Brasilia Massif, a basement with crystalline rocks that make up one of the largest basalt beds in the world, whose formation dates back 150 million years. How did it happen? The basalt of Misiones has a high percentage of iron oxide, which is why the color of the earth is red.

Lava came out of the core of the earth and, as it cooled, the trapped gas balloons or bubbles gave rise to the basic rock (basalt) and the semi-precious stones. Because the crystallized gases gave rise to the first formation, white quartz.

Visitors are surprised by a large amethyst in the cave illuminated with lamps. Photo: Shutterstock

“Rock crystal is transparent and is known as the false diamond. Quartz transmits several vibrations per second positive energy, is the stone used for pacemakers and battery-powered watches, for example. Gray alexandrite is the stone of study and work. Tourmaline has no hardness and serves to crimp, providing protection. There are black, pink and green. Violet amethyst represents peace for nervous people and allows a good night’s rest. But everything is in the belief of each one “, repeats the guide.

Through the tunnels

A line of lamps illuminates the mine: visitors contemplate the walls, discover stones and walk through the tunnels because the view gets used to the darkness within a few minutes of entering the cave.

During the week, the miners work in the tunnels, and not all of them are open to tourism. They are 3 km long, 18 meters deep and 10 meters of basalt. Precisely, when workers find the basalt, the first thing they do is a work front, that is, they clear the land with backhoes and start drilling.

The tunnels of the Wanda mines. Photo / DP / Travel

The perforations are made in the walls of 40 to 60 centimeters and 5 grams of homemade gunpowder (with charcoal, sulfur and saltpeter) are introduced, which is equivalent to exploding a meter of basalt to open.

A fact to take into account: of 100% of the minerals that are extracted, 95% are broken and only 5% is able to remove the entire geode. For it to become a piece of jewelry, it must have color, hardness and crystallization. 1% is used in jewelry and the rest goes to jewelry and crafts.

“There are radars that detect the minerals and it breaks with the exploitation. By opening with the hydraulic hammer, a miner can know if there is a geode nearby because the sound is different”, the guided tour explains.

And it is highlighted that the difference between a precious stone and a semi-precious stone lies in the hardness of the mineral and the transparency. Amethyst is a special case, because the value is given by the intensity of its violet color: the darker it is, the higher quality the stone. On the other hand, in aquamarine -which is light blue-, the best is the most transparent.

Quartz crystals adopt a particular shape, according to their molecular organization that is determined by the chemical element that makes them up: bipyramidal hexagonal prisms, octahedra. When the silica penetrated into the cavity of the bedrock (basalt), and having an abrupt cooling, the crystals could not develop. They are the cryptocrystalline quartz: the agates are translucent and jaspers are opaque.

The phenocrystalline quartz originated by slow cooling processes: amethysts, topaz, rock crystals. The largest extraction is amethyst (the rock crystal has no gemological value).

During the visit it is possible to see the quartz crystal or the false diamond, the amethyst, the aquamarine, the topaz (imperial or yellow, red and blue), the tourmaline (black, pink and green), the pyrite or the gold of the fools and ten-colored agates, among others. Among the exchange pieces, the rhodochrosite stands out, which is the national stone and is usually found in Catamarca.

In the region they recommend wash the stones with water and charge them in the sun or the light of the full moon. Then some visitors consult the moon phase in the calendar, and in Wanda they smile without haste: of the 32 hectares that the family owns, they assure that only 8% of the land is exploited and that they have 200 years ahead of them to extract minerals.

Meanwhile, tourist activity is the other jewel of the place And, although these days there are fewer visits, they believe that there is also tourism for a while.