Between the months of October 2021 and 2022, 20,075 hectares of the Atlantic Forest were destroyed, according to the new edition of the Atlantic Forest Atlas, released this Wednesday, the 24th. football deforested every three days. Among the five states that most destroyed the biome – the most devastated in the country -, four are a constant presence on the devastation list since the early 2000s: Minas Gerais, Bahia, Paraná and Santa Catarina.

The Atlantic Forest Atlas is a study carried out since 1989 by the SOS Mata Atlântica Foundation in partnership with the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe). Since the survey started to be released annually, in 2011, Minas was the State that deforested the most eight times. In three other editions he was in second place. The Atlantic Forest represents about 19% of Minas Gerais territory and about 40% of the total existing area of ​​the biome in the country.

Bahia was at the top of the list twice in that period, six times in second place, twice in third and once in fourth place. Paraná and Santa Catarina, with smaller areas of deforestation, alternated between the fourth and fifth positions.

To them are added in alternate years Mato Grosso do Sul and Piauí, State with three among the five cities with the biggest deforestation in the last survey. This, added to the presence of Piauí among the biggest devastators between 2013 and 2018, reveals an expansion of deforestation in northeastern lands.

The survey released this Wednesday points out that the 20,075 hectares deforested represent a 7% reduction compared to what was lost in 2020-2021. However, this lost area is the second largest in the last six years and is 76% above the lowest value ever recorded in the historical series, 11,399 hectares, between 2017 and 2018.

According to Luis Fernando Guedes Pinto, director of knowledge at SOS Mata Atlântica, deforestation takes place in the wake of the advance of agricultural activity in the Northeastern States and the exploitation of araucaria in Paraná. “Bahia, Minas, Piauí and Mato Grosso do Sul are areas of agricultural frontiers and deforestation occurs in areas of transition from the Atlantic Forest to biomes such as the Cerrado and the Caatinga”, he says. “More than 90% of deforestation has indications of illegality.”

According to the latest survey, only 0.9% of the losses occurred in protected areas, while 73% occurred in private lands. In addition to the advance of agricultural frontiers, real estate speculation, especially in the vicinity of large cities and on the coast, is also pointed out as another of the main causes.

The atlas released this Wednesday shows that five states account for 91% of deforestation: Minas Gerais (7,456 ha), Bahia (5,719 ha), Paraná (2,883 ha), Mato Grosso do Sul (1,115 ha) and Santa Catarina (1,041 ha). Eight registered an increase (Alagoas, Bahia, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraíba, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul and Sergipe), and nine had a reduction (Ceará, Goiânia, Mato Grosso, Pernambuco, Piauí, Paraná, Rio Grande do Norte, Santa Catarina and São Paulo).

In the same period, ten municipalities account for 30% of total deforestation. Of these, five are in Minas, four in Bahia and one in Mato Grosso do Sul. Three cities in Bahia were the devastation champions: Wanderlei (1,254 hectares), Cotegipe (907 hectares) and Baianópolis (848 hectares). Next come São João do Paraíso (MG, 544 hectares), Araçuaí (MG, 470 hectares), Porto Murtinho (MS, 424 hectares), Francisco Sá (MG, 402 hectares), Capitão Enéas (MG, 302 hectares) and Gameleiras (MG, 296 hectares).

endangered legislation

The Atlantic Forest has a specific law for it. After being considered national heritage by the 1988 Constitution, the biome gained its own legislation to be protected 18 years later when, on December 22, 2006, the Atlantic Forest Law was sanctioned.

The law regulates the protection and use of biodiversity and forest resources. Among other points, the legislation prohibits the deforestation of primary forests, creates financial incentives for the restoration of ecosystems, encourages donations from the private sector for conservation projects and delimits the domain of the forest.

This law, however, is threatened by a Provisional Measure on the Environmental Regularization Program with amendments to the original text that directly affect and make the Atlantic Forest Law more flexible. The text was edited in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and approved in March by the Chamber of Deputies.

One of the amendments, authored by Deputy Rodrigo de Castro (União-MG), allows deforestation for the implementation of electricity transmission lines, gas pipelines and water supply systems without a prior study of the environmental impact.

The amendment goes further and dispenses with the need for these works to be carried out without any type of environmental compensation. The text also waives the obligation to capture, collect and transport wild animals to carry out the intervention, requiring only that they be chased away.

In June, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) must judge a Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (Adin) filed by the Green Party (PV) that questions and asks for the suspension of this MP. “What happens in these next 15 days will tell us what the future of the Atlantic Forest will be in this (PT) administration” says the knowledge director of SOS Mata Atlântica. “It’s already May, maybe the decrease in deforestation (President Lula’s campaign promise) may not be so big after all.”

Devastation measured by MapBiomas is greater

The Atlantic Forest is the most deforested biome in Brazil. According to the Atlas, only 12.4% of its original coverage remains.

This year, however, the study was released with data from the first full year of observation of the biome on the MapBiomas platform, a project that brings together universities, environmental organizations and technology companies. The measurement made by her uses a different methodology from that used by Inpe.

The good news is that, according to MapBiomas, the remaining area of ​​the Atlantic Forest is 24% of the original biome. The bad news is that the area deforested between January and December 2022 was 75,163 hectares between mature and young forests. The total area lost, therefore, is almost four times that accounted for by the Atlas.

The Atlantic Forest is the biome present in about 15% of the Brazilian territory, in 17 states. More than 70% of people in Brazil live in these areas, which concentrate 80% of the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP). “The government will have to act very quickly (to stop the losses). The Atlantic Forest has to be the first place in Brazil to achieve zero deforestation”, says the director of knowledge at SOS Mata Atlântica.

MG claims to recover vegetation, SC claims to make environmental compensation

The government of Minas Gerais states that from 2021 until April of this year, more than 26,500 hectares of area referring to the Atlantic Forest were recovered. According to the State, the fight against illegal deforestation and the preservation of biodiversity, combined with sustainable development, are some of the main goals of the government of Minas Gerais, which says it is investing in strategic actions.

“An example of this was the signing last Tuesday, the 23rd, of a Protocol of Intent with municipalities for the development of joint and articulated preventive actions to reduce illegal deforestation in the state. Mayors and representatives of Minas Gerais municipalities in the most critical regions in relation to deforestation outbreaks signed the protocol with the State Secretariat for the Environment and Sustainable Development (Semad)”, says the folder.

The State claims that in the first four months of this year, 1,467 environmental inspections were carried out, which generated 1,033 infractions – referring to the Atlantic Forest. ′′ Compared to other years, in 2021, 4069 inspections were carried out, with 2207 infractions. In 2022, there were 5,485 inspections, with 3,367 registered infractions”, says the State.

In Santa Catarina, the Institute for the Environment (IMA) says it works to combat illegal deforestation. According to the agency, one of IMA’s actions was the development of the Integrated System for Monitoring and Deforestation Alerts. The program uses satellite images to compare locations in different periods, showing the vegetation history.

“If there is vegetation suppression, for example, the system itself checks whether that suppression has authorization for cutting or if it was clandestine. The system identifies, through high-resolution orbital images, the difference in vegetation cover that occurs monthly across the entire territory of Santa Catarina. Mosaics with up to 4.7 meters of spatial resolution made available by the NICFI program, in partnership with the Norwegian government, are evaluated,” says the agency.

Regarding the constant presence on the list of the most devastating ones, the State states that it differs from the others because it is fully inserted in the Atlantic Forest biome “making sure that all the action is inserted within it, as is the case of the environmental licensing processes, whose rite takes place legally as recommended by Federal Law 11428/2006.”

According to the State, “the Authorization to Cut (AuC) is a legal instrument that establishes norms for the suppression of native vegetation in undertakings or activities subject to environmental licensing through compensation in order to mitigate the damages arising from the suppression. In addition, all licensing is accompanied by inspection aimed at verifying whether the environmental requirements are being met, as well as compliance with the licenses and authorizations issued by the IMA”.

The Ministry of the Environment claims that the high rates of deforestation in the Cerrado and the Amazon and the lack of Ibama employees made the government concentrate efforts in the first months of the year and management in these areas.

“We significantly increased Ibama’s presence not only in the Amazon, despite the certain priority we had to give it. We also require for all states, including the Atlantic Forest, information on suppression of native forest, our estimates are that an important part of this suppression is taking place within the CAR (Rural Environmental Registry) which is managed by the states and, therefore, inspection should happening across the States”, says the Extraordinary Secretary for Control of Deforestation and Territorial Environmental Planning, André Lima.

