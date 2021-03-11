The triumph of ‘Parasites’ last year at the Oscars, he alerted the world to the wealth and great moment that Korean cinema is experiencing, which thus jumped off the cinephile circuits and reached the general public. ‘Minari. My Family Story ‘is the Korean title of 2021, although actually It is a 100% American production: its production company, Plan B, is owned by Brad Pitt. Winner of the Sundance Film Festival, where she won the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award, Golden Globe for best foreign language film, ‘Minari’ is based on autobiographical elements by its director, Lee Isaac Chung. It stars Korean actors and is spoken almost entirely in Korean. Being American, she cannot compete for the foreign Oscar, but, according to ‘Variety’, she will get several nominations this Monday, among which would be the best film.

If for Tom Joad and his family in ‘The Grapes of Wrath’ El Dorado was California, for the protagonist family of ‘Minari’ the livelihood is in the fields of Arkansas. “This is the best land in America,” Jacob (Steven Yen) promises Monica (Yeri Han) to make up for the disappointment of living in an RV. We are in the 80s with Reagan in power. Jacob wants to be one of those entrepreneurs who make their fortune with their own business, without bosses or masters. Until now they lived in the city and worked as chicken sexers, a lucrative but monotonous job that Jacob hates. Her dream is to grow Korean vegetables for the floods of immigrants arriving in the country. As a helper you will have a neighbor, a religious fanatic Korean War veteran, a lovable and hardworking nutter (Will Patton) with whom you will challenge the lack of water and tornadoes.

The plot sounds like you’ve already seen it, like a movie about the American dream of a family that, after saving difficulties, ends up being fulfilled. Nevertheless, ‘Minari’ is much more bitter and complex than it seems. Lee Isaac Chung takes the point of view of the young son, the director’s alter ego, a seven-year-old boy with heart problems who is not allowed to run, who suffers like his sister from the constant arguments of his parents. The other fundamental character in the film that allows us to appreciate the clash of cultures is the grandmother, who lands from Korea to take care of the children while the parents work. Far from the traditional role of candid caregiver, the old woman doesn’t even know how to cook cookies he just teaches the kids to play cards and drop cues. At the same time, she is the guarantor of the traditions of her country, symbolized in the cultivation of ‘minari’, a cooking herb that grows in the beds of streams.

Lee Isaac Chung Interview:

Lee Isaac Chung admits having been inspired by the work of Flannery O’Connor when portraying with sincerity and part of comedy the peasantry with which the main family is. The author of ‘Sangre sabia’ ridiculed the religious excesses of the South, and in ‘Minari’ the Catholic Church is very present: it is the nexus of the community, to which the newcomers want to belong, and takes the form of a giant wooden cross that carries the character of Will Patton, an image that the director preserves from his childhood. Biblical echoes and magical resonances of that river strewn with ‘minari’ follow each other in a drama about the diaspora that, against all odds, lacks racial conflicts, since the family is accepted from the beginning by the county church and the neighbors.

In that sense, great events do not happen in the plot until a marital discussion, the acceptance that dreams cannot be put before the care of the family, reveals the depth and genius of its director.