In February 2018, Lee Isaac Chung (Denver, United States, 42 years old) found himself at a vital crossroads: his film career was stuck, after a great start with Munyurangabo (2007), shot in Rwanda, premiered at Cannes and received very positive reviews. But neither Lucky life (2010) nor Abigail harm (2012) had had a great impact. He wanted his daughter, just a child, to spend some time in South Korea, his family’s home country, and received an offer to teach at a university in Incheon. “It was time for me to take more responsibility as a father,” he recalls in an interview through the Zoom communication platform. “But I felt that I had a story to tell in the cinema.” And that was his childhood in Arkansas, a state where his father tried to prosper by buying a farm where he started growing vegetables. Chung wrote the script, gave it to his agent, and flew to Korea.

The starting gun for ‘Crazy Rich Asians’

For decades, African-American audiences have watched films created for him, from the genre blaxplotation even sagas like The barbershop. But the Asian community in the US did not have the same echo. It is true that there were already stars of Asian origin who had managed to prevent Hollywood from repeating mistakes like Mickey Rooney playing Mr. Yunioshi in Breakfast with diamonds. However, there were no successful films with an Asian-American cast – with exceptions such as Wayne Wang and his The good star club until the premiere of Crazy Rich Asians (2018), a germinal comedy that has also catapulted the careers of its actors. For example, that of the comic Awkwafina (the most famous of the cast), who returned to repeat play in The Farewell. Or Constance Wu, who happened to Wall Street scammers. Or Henry Golding, who later fell in love with Emilia Clarke in Last christmas.

On Netflix they ran and put another Chinese-American actress, Leah Lewis, on Half conquest, another romantic comedy: today actors of Asian origin no longer only appear in action films, as happened with Bruce Lee or Jackie Chan. For its part, Marvel will premiere on July 9 Shang-Yi and the legend of the 10 rings, his first film with an Asian superhero (Awkwafina, a militant and spokesperson in pursuit of the recognition of his minority, will also be there), and at Disney they have already been two attempts: Mulan Y Raya and the last dragon, written by Adele Lim (screenwriter for Crazy Rich Asians), and voices of two actresses from that movie: Gemma Chan and … Awkwafina.

Raya is voiced by Kelly Marie Tran, the involuntary protagonist of Hollywood’s latest contempt for the Asian community: she played Rose Tico, a character who promised a lot in The last Jedi, before being ignored, almost erased, from the plot of The rise of Skywalker.