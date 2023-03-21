Alonso, from 2001 to today in F1

Twenty-two years ago, in the season valid for the championship 2001a young Spanish driver showed up for the first time among the riders registered for the world championship: Fernando Alonso. Deployed by Minardi, a team with which he had spent the 2000 season as reserve driver, few would have even imagined that the then 18-year-old, fresh from victory in the World Series by Nissan class, would remain in Formula 1 in 2023 as well, almost 42 years of age. Few, including the entrepreneur who founded the team that allowed him to debut in the top international category of open-wheel single-seaters: Gian Carlo Minardi.

The emotion of the 100th podium

The 75-year-old from Faenza was therefore the first to concretely believe in the talent of the man who would become two-time Formula 1 world champion, as well as one of the six drivers in the history of this sport to have reached the milestone 100 career podiums, obtained right in the last GP staged in Saudi Arabia. An event that Minardi himself experienced with particular emotion, at least judging by the words expressed in an exclusive interview with racingnews365.com dating back to a few days before Jeddah weekend: “My first experience with Fernando dates back to when he was only eighteen, now he’s almost 42 – recalled Minardi – now we’re talking about a man, whereas then he was just a boy. There’s not much to say about him, except that he does a great job. It is unprecedented that he has always been so motivated throughout his career. He chose to move to Aston Martin because he believed in the project and he’s demonstrating it right now. If Fernando gets his 100th podium, I’m sure I’ll get goosebumps“.

Alonso vs. Hamilton

Even before the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​Minardi had experienced very strong emotions also in the Bahrain GPrace in which Alonso was the protagonist of a good duel with Lewis Hamiltonhis historic rival in McLaren in 2007, the year in which the Briton made his F1 debut: “Physically Fernando is still fit – he added – you wouldn’t think he was nearly 42 years old. Overtaking him during the Bahrain Grand Prix on Lewis Hamilton was incredible. I compare him to Gilles Villeneuve who fought with Rene Arnoux, et Ayrton Senna with Alain Prost. It was great to see how Alonso performed in Bahrain. A duel between two champions who respect each other a lot, and we also saw it in this fight”.

The intuition

A challenge therefore compared to the great and historic duels of the 80s, two decades before a debut that had already convinced the entrepreneur from Faenza about what Alonso’s future would be in F1: “Like everyone, I can’t believe Alonso is still driving at the top of Formula One – He admitted – when I first saw him in action at a young age, I immediately understood that he would become a great Formula One driver. Now he has a good car in his hands again and he can really aim for a lot of podiums this year, it seems. Let us not forget that this team has already produced good results in its previous guises as Force India and Racing Point, and has already finished fourth in the Constructors’ Championship once. So, there’s a good foundation for this year. The fact that Stroll also achieved good results after his motorbike accident shows that Aston Martin have built a very good car”.