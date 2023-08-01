Ups and downs

At the mid-season break the Ferrari she arrived with a smile podium conquered at Spa-Francorchamps by Charles Leclerc. It was the third podium of 2023 for the Maranello team, all collected by the Monegasque driver. Not a small injection of confidence for the red environment, which however cannot fail to deal with a overall budget so far well below expectations. The season began with the aim of putting the reigning champions Red Bull in difficulty and at least confirming the second place among the Constructors achieved a year ago. Instead, at the halfway point, the Prancing Horse is only fourth in the standings.

These difficulties fit into the wake of aabstinence from iridated titles which has been going on since 2008 among the Constructors and from the previous season as regards the Drivers’ championship. Many, too many years, which are inevitably marking the soul of Ferrari fans, in the constant expectation of a profound turnaround that cannot be seen on the horizon. An Italian motorsport legend such as Giancarlo Minardi. Interviewed by the newspaper The Republicthe founder of the historic Faenza stable that bears his name has balanced criticism and appreciation.

Minardi’s analysis

“The team principal is right – acknowledged Minardi commenting on Fredric Vasseur’s words after the Belgian GP – if they pay attention to all the details, they can play with the others. The level is very high, in qualifying there were about ten cars in less than a second. Now in the standings Maranello is chasing 56 points behind Mercedes: they seem like a lot, but there are still 10 rides. It can be done“. If second place in the Constructors’ category is difficult but achievable, however, the fact that for over 10 years Ferrari hasn’t even managed to fight for the title at the last race of the year cannot be overshadowed.

“Worldwide goal? Certainly, the same work group has produced a car with obvious limitations: Maranello pays for too many seasons of stagnation, it seems to me impossible that with so many employees they cannot find internal solutions. We will have to wait still, unfortunately”, the thought of Minardi. Indeed, the advantage of Red Bull seems unbridgeable in a short time. However, the hope is that we won’t have to wait for the new regulatory revolution of 2026 to return to competing permanently for the top step of the podium.