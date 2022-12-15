“It seems to me that the team has given a clear signal of what they want.” Like this Matthias Binotto at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix he proudly underlined the fact that despite the rumors that later turned out to be true of his imminent replacement at the top of Scuderia Ferrari, the latter at Yas Marina showed off one of the best performances of the 2022 finale managing to win second place in both the Constructors’ and Drivers’ standings with Charles Leclerc.

From Friday to Sunday, the F1-75 changed its face after free practice with worrying tire degradation. In addition, the strategies worked well, with Charles Leclerc who was amazing at making the one-stop tactic work with Carlos Sainz who did not attack his box mate when he could have done so after the Monegasque returned to the track who still had to warm up tires. Binotto has resigned the resignation faced with the lack of trust from the managing director Benedetto Vigna and the president John Elkann and from January 9th Frederic Vasseur will be the new team principal and general manager of the Scuderia Ferrari.

A change at the top of the Scuderia on which he does not agree Giancarlo Minardi: “Vasseur is certainly good, but I wouldn’t have changed Binotto, he deserved another chance”declared the former team manager and founder of the team of the same name that still lives today under the name of AlphaTauri. “I don’t want to use a football metaphor, but Ferrari raced for Binotto in the last race“, added interviewed by Sports Courier reaffirming the same concept on which Binotto himself dwelt at the end of the race held at Yas Marina.

Frederic Vasseur will be the fifth team principal of the Scuderia Ferrari over a period of less than a decade, the fourth if we exclude Mattiacci’s brief stay at the wheel of the Prancing Horse in 2014. Before him on the bridge was Stefano Domenicali, then it was Maurizio Arrivabene’s turn before Binotto’s four-year period which ended a year before the contract binding the Reggio-born engineer to Ferrari. “Nobody in F1 works miracles, what wins is continuity – concluded Minardi – Jean Todt won the first World Cup in 2000 and had been in charge since 1992. Obviously they had more patience with him.”