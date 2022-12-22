The 30th of October 2022 went down in history not only because of the definition of the new president of Brazil for the period between 2023 and 2026. to discover the content savored by presenter William Bonner. Hours later, the suspense came to an end: the suspicious liquid was nothing more than water. An unpretentious sip, but never so appreciated by Minalba. “It was superb. The harder we work, the luckier we are”, said Aélio Silveira, CEO of Minalba Brasil, to DINHEIRO, regarding the highlight achieved by the company in prime time on the main broadcaster in the country. “As they say: in the right place, at the right time.”

The mineral water can has been part of Minalba Brasil’s portfolio since 2020. The company, which belongs to the Edson Queiroz group, produces water, soft drinks, mixed juices and energy drinks. It owns brands such as Minalba, Indaiá, São Lourenço, Petrópolis and Nestlé Pureza Vital, in addition to the energy drink Night Power and Refri. In the water segment, Minalba ended up benefiting from the termination of Bonafont production by Danone in September. The brand had a strong presence in São Paulo, where the banner commanded by Silveira holds almost 40% of the market. Nationally, Minalba leads with 26% market share, followed by Crystal, with 18%. “We want to expand penetration in the interior of São Paulo, in addition to the South and Midwest regions of the country, where we have a 15% to 18% share.”

In addition to the departure of Bonafont, the hosting of the World Cup in Qatar in November and December, in the hottest period of the year — unlike the usual, in the winter of June and July — and the arrival of summer are seen as important allies for the sales increment. “In the summer, we traditionally talk about a 20% increase in business compared to the low seasonality season,” said the executive. Given the current circumstances, the estimate is for an increase of 30% by the beginning of March. “Then it reduces a little, but we believe that this decrease will be smaller than the historical one, since there is one less player in the market.”

With the forecast of an increase in consumption, Minalba Brasil defines strategies to avoid ruptures with the market, preparing for these new levels. “We carried out several external actions, we prepared the stock level, we carried out a whole repositioning work with the factories [são seis pelo País] to ensure that we have the capacity to meet this demand that will be generated mainly in this period”, said Silveira. “We are super prepared to have the best summer in the history of Minalba.”

The expectation of good results grows in view of the forecast of growth in the domestic market. According to the executive, based on a Euromonitor survey, the sector should increase by 3% to 3.1% in 2022, also benefiting from the end of restrictions resulting from the pandemic. At the same time, issues such as fuel price inflation directly impacted freight in the first half. “The industry has suffered a lot. I’m talking about a low added value product. So freight is a relevant component.”

A very different scenario from the one faced since 2022, when Minalba Brasil promoted restructuring, with a series of internal actions in the logistics operation, factory efficiency and marketing. The company has also entered into partnerships to expand its presence across the country. One of them was with Grapette, a classic brand in the soft drink market. “We are going to produce and distribute this product in some regions of the Northeast.” A sign that Minalba Brasil’s thirst is far from being quenched.