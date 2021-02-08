The third goal of the season in LaLiga de Santi Mina served the Celtic to open the scoring in the Wanda Metropolitano. The Vigo striker underlined the mental strength displayed by his team to achieve the equalizer (2-2) against him Athletic In the last minute.



Evaluation of the result: “It’s a good draw. We’re leaving with a bittersweet flavor, we missed the break with that 0-1. They tied us in an isolated play when we had absolute control of the game. Later, in the second half, they have owned a little more and we have lacked a little more fluidity. This team does not stop believing, it is true that we are not in a positive dynamic, but we always fight. It has been shown that this team is going to continue fighting to go for all the parties being the rival that is “.

Style: “The coach asks us to have personality and more against these teams. We are doing things very well, we have shown it in the first half and it is the line to follow. The three points are resisting us, but if we continue with this attitude and ambition I am convinced that they will arrive in the next game “.

Team ups and downs: “The season started a bit chaotic and there was a moment when we were last in the table. Since the arrival of the coach he has instilled in us an ambitious and positive mentality. We were able to come out of there with four consecutive victories. Now we are not in one good run, but the team has good feelings, they know what they want and what the goal is at the end of the season. “