In the past week, Yacht Club Gamesauthors of the acclaimed Shovel Knight, revealed Mine the Hollower, his next big project that will be coming into our hands next year. Its developers launched a campaign in kickstarter to get money for their development, and at the time of writing, they have already managed to far exceed their initial goal.

The project had an initial goal of $311 thousand 503 dollars, but by the time we’re writing this, it’s almost doubled to $716,315.

However, Yacht Club Games has not yet given an official release date to Mine the Hollowerbut in the description of the rewards it is mentioned that it will be debuting in December 2023. Whereas Shovel Knight debuted 14 months after he concluded his campaign in kickstarterit makes sense that this new project would follow a similar path.

Publisher’s note: For everything that has been shown about this game, the truth is that it is difficult not to get excited. After all, Yacht Club Games already showed all their talent with Shovel Knight, and I think that Mina the Hollower could also become another great classic from this studio.

Via: IGN