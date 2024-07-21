Mina Settembre 2: the previews (plot and cast) of the third episode rerun on Rai 1, July 21
Tonight, Sunday 21 July 2024, at 9:25 pm on Rai 1 the third episode of Mina Settembre 2 will be broadcast in rerun, the new season of adventures of the social worker of the Rione Sanità clinic in Naples, played by Serena Rossi, directed by Tiziana Aristarco. In total, six episodes will be broadcast for six prime time evenings. Written by Fabrizio Cestaro, Fabrizia Midulla, Silvia Napolitano and Costanza Durante, the TV series is freely based on the stories of Maurizio de Giovanni. But let’s see all the information in detail together.
Previews: the plot
In tonight’s first episode, the fifth of this second season, entitled Cosa resta di noi, Mina is forced to return to Procida in the same bed & breakfast where she had stayed with her brother Gianluca. A rather bizarre character, in fact, is hiding in the structure with his son and Mina intends to investigate further. Meanwhile, Claudio wants to have a child with her and in the woman’s mind doubts begin to appear regarding the idea of becoming a mother.
In the second episode of the evening, entitled Surprises, Mina Settembre receives an unexpected proposal from Claudio. The man, in fact, asks her to drop everything and go sailing with him. The woman continues to have doubts about rekindling her flame with her ex-husband. She is aware, however, that if she wants to save her marriage, the only choice she has is to leave. Her job will once again get in the way. A person Mina cares about very much, in fact, runs the risk of ending up in a family home, so Settembre is ready to put herself at his disposal and throw herself into this new case.
Cast
We have seen the plot of the third episode of Mina Settembre 2, but what is the full cast of the TV series? Alongside the protagonist, Serena Rossi, there are many other actors such as: Giuseppe Zeno, Giorgio Pasotti, Christiane Filangieri, Valentina D’Agostino, Nando Paone, Massimo Wertmuller, Rosalia Porcaro, Francesco Di Napoli, Davide Devenuto, Michele Rosiello, Primo Reggiani, Marina Confalone and – new entry of this new season – Marisa Laurito in the role of Rosa, Mina’s aunt. Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Serena Rossi is Mina Settembre
- Giorgio Pasotti is Claudio De Carolis
- Christiane Filangieri is Irene Pironti
- Valentina D’Agostino is Tweety Ferrari D’Aragone
- Nando Paone is Rudi Trapanese
- Rosalia Porcaro is Rosaria
- Michele Rosiello is Jordan
- Francesco Di Napoli is Gianluca
- Ruben Rigillo is Vittorio Settembre
- Primo Reggiani is Max
- Massimo Wertmüller is the General
- Davide Devenuto is Paolo
- Antonia Liskova is Julia
- Marisa Laurito is Pink
Streaming and TV
Where to watch Mina Settembre 2 live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, will be broadcast again tonight, Sunday 21 July 2024 – at 9.25 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to watch and rewatch various Rai programs from your PC, tablet and smartphone.
#Mina #Settembre #previews #plot #cast #episode #rerun
Leave a Reply