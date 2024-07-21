Mina Settembre 2: the previews (plot and cast) of the third episode rerun on Rai 1, July 21

Tonight, Sunday 21 July 2024, at 9:25 pm on Rai 1 the third episode of Mina Settembre 2 will be broadcast in rerun, the new season of adventures of the social worker of the Rione Sanità clinic in Naples, played by Serena Rossi, directed by Tiziana Aristarco. In total, six episodes will be broadcast for six prime time evenings. Written by Fabrizio Cestaro, Fabrizia Midulla, Silvia Napolitano and Costanza Durante, the TV series is freely based on the stories of Maurizio de Giovanni. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Previews: the plot

In tonight’s first episode, the fifth of this second season, entitled Cosa resta di noi, Mina is forced to return to Procida in the same bed & breakfast where she had stayed with her brother Gianluca. A rather bizarre character, in fact, is hiding in the structure with his son and Mina intends to investigate further. Meanwhile, Claudio wants to have a child with her and in the woman’s mind doubts begin to appear regarding the idea of ​​becoming a mother.

In the second episode of the evening, entitled Surprises, Mina Settembre receives an unexpected proposal from Claudio. The man, in fact, asks her to drop everything and go sailing with him. The woman continues to have doubts about rekindling her flame with her ex-husband. She is aware, however, that if she wants to save her marriage, the only choice she has is to leave. Her job will once again get in the way. A person Mina cares about very much, in fact, runs the risk of ending up in a family home, so Settembre is ready to put herself at his disposal and throw herself into this new case.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the third episode of Mina Settembre 2, but what is the full cast of the TV series? Alongside the protagonist, Serena Rossi, there are many other actors such as: Giuseppe Zeno, Giorgio Pasotti, Christiane Filangieri, Valentina D’Agostino, Nando Paone, Massimo Wertmuller, Rosalia Porcaro, Francesco Di Napoli, Davide Devenuto, Michele Rosiello, Primo Reggiani, Marina Confalone and – new entry of this new season – Marisa Laurito in the role of Rosa, Mina’s aunt. Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Serena Rossi is Mina Settembre

Giorgio Pasotti is Claudio De Carolis

Christiane Filangieri is Irene Pironti

Valentina D’Agostino is Tweety Ferrari D’Aragone

Nando Paone is Rudi Trapanese

Rosalia Porcaro is Rosaria

Michele Rosiello is Jordan

Francesco Di Napoli is Gianluca

Ruben Rigillo is Vittorio Settembre

Primo Reggiani is Max

Massimo Wertmüller is the General

Davide Devenuto is Paolo

Antonia Liskova is Julia

Marisa Laurito is Pink

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Mina Settembre 2 live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, will be broadcast again tonight, Sunday 21 July 2024 – at 9.25 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to watch and rewatch various Rai programs from your PC, tablet and smartphone.